Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ffos Las

3.40: Wide To West

Most of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks a good opportunity for Wide To West to get off the mark after posting good back-to-back second placings since the blinkers went on. Evan Williams has a good record in this and his Frankie Faulkner rates the chief threat with chasing debutante Drumlees Pet worthy of respect too.

Peter Entwistle

Wide To West 15:40 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Martin Keighley

Naas

3.15: Three In A Row

This looks like a good opportunity for the locally-trained Three In A Row to make the breakthrough on his third handicap attempt. C&D maiden winner Iron Allen is not overburdened, and well-exposed maiden Workforadime has reasonable prospects.

Alan Sweetman

Three In A Row 15:15 Naas View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: A L T Moore

Newcastle

8.00: Miners Gamble

Slowly into his stride in a C&D handicap in which the leaders didn't come back a month ago, Miners Gamble did well to finish as close as he did and gets the nod. The unexposed Cuban Storm, who's related to a couple of Tapeta winners, is worth tracking in the market, along with Notion In Motion, a half-brother to the yard's four-time course winner One More Dream.

Graham Wheldon

Miners Gamble 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Newmarket

1.50: Dream Composer

A mid-to-low draw has been an advantage in recent renewals of this race. Last year's winner Dream Composer might well go in again after an encouraging reappearance at Doncaster. Prince Of Pillo could easily get back on track this season but softening ground wouldn't aid his cause, or those of Mountain Peak and Tees Spirit. Despite their mid-to-high draws, the dangers might be Navello (second choice), Above and last year's runner-up Spring Bloom.

Alistair Jones

Dream Composer 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.