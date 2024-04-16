Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ffos Las

3.40: Wide To West

Most of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks a good opportunity for Wide To West to get off the mark after posting good back-to-back second placings since the blinkers went on. Evan Williams has a good record in this and his Frankie Faulkner rates the chief threat with chasing debutante Drumlees Pet worthy of respect too.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Wide To West15:40 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Martin Keighley

Naas

3.15: Three In A Row

This looks like a good opportunity for the locally-trained Three In A Row to make the breakthrough on his third handicap attempt. C&D maiden winner Iron Allen is not overburdened, and well-exposed maiden Workforadime has reasonable prospects.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Three In A Row15:15 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: A L T Moore

Newcastle

8.00: Miners Gamble 

Slowly into his stride in a C&D handicap in which the leaders didn't come back a month ago, Miners Gamble did well to finish as close as he did and gets the nod. The unexposed Cuban Storm, who's related to a couple of Tapeta winners, is worth tracking in the market, along with Notion In Motion, a half-brother to the yard's four-time course winner One More Dream.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Miners Gamble20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Newmarket

1.50: Dream Composer

A mid-to-low draw has been an advantage in recent renewals of this race. Last year's winner Dream Composer might well go in again after an encouraging reappearance at Doncaster. Prince Of Pillo could easily get back on track this season but softening ground wouldn't aid his cause, or those of Mountain Peak and Tees Spirit. Despite their mid-to-high draws, the dangers might be Navello (second choice), Above and last year's runner-up Spring Bloom.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Dream Composer13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Published on 16 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 16 April 2024

