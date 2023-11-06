Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hereford

3.50: Fiveonefive

History could be in the making as should FIVEONEFIVE pass the post in front, then Denis O'Regan will have ridden a winner at every racecourse in Britain and Ireland. His mount may only need a repeat of his third in a good handicap at Ffos Las three weeks ago to get the champagne corks popping. Omaha Wish is the one most likely to spoil the party, or Johnny Blue if he can progress from his bumper win.

Alistair Jones

Fiveonefive 15:50 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Denis O'Regan Tnr: Cian Collins

Kempton

4.30: Tacarib Bay

Aratus is on a dangerous mark on last season's best and although he failed to reward heavy support on his return ten days ago, he's better than that and the new hood can help. Mount Athos, Juan Les Pins and Stone Soldier all have something to recommend them but TACARIB BAY is of serious interest on this year's peak efforts, has shaped well on AW before and should find this setting up nicely for him.

Paul Smith

Tacarib Bay 16:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hannon

Plumpton

3.37: Western Soldier

West End Boy is unpenalised for his comfortable win at Wincanton eight days ago and remains lightly raced but WESTERN SOLDIER could be even better handicapped and is given the vote. Milton Harris' five-year-old was a talented Flat racer when trained in Germany and won a recent course-and-distance maiden with considerable ease.

Chris Wilson

Western Soldier 15:37 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Milton Harris

Wolverhampton

7.00: Mini Mildred

This is tricky as there are cases to be made for a few of them on their best form. Bear Claws (second choice) finished behind Gerrots when a beaten favourite over course and distance on his latest start, but he should have a race in him at this trip when the tactics go to plan. Preference is for MINI MILDRED whose trainer has done well with members of the family and she has a good chance of improving for the greater stamina test.

Emily Weber

