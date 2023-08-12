Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

2.50: Ultra Fine

Not a maiden brimming with quality but a few do stand out. New Phenomenon has not been seen since showing plenty at Gowran in June and if the ground stays good she has a clear chance. Kadeen could still have some improvement in him after a solid run here in June. Behind him that day was Ultra Fine, who stepped up on that when just touched off at Killarney last month. He is going the right way and can land this.

Justin O'Hanlon

Ultra Fine 14:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Downpatrick

4.10: Gentle And Kind

Second to a useful mare on hurdling debut at Kilbeggan, Gentle And Kind should be hard to beat; Rule The Wind might put it up to her if returning to the form of his second at Tipperary in the spring.

Mark Nunan

Gentle And Kind 16:10 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Leicester

3.58: Miss Mai Tai

The James Fanshawe-trained Miss Mai Tai has developed a canny habit of not winning her races by too far and, only 6lb higher than when her winning spree began, she still looks well handicapped. Torfrida has been bang there in both her handicaps and looks sure to take a hand, while Caesars Pearl was running well prior to excusable defeats the last twice.

Alistair Jones

Miss Mai Tai 15:58 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Windsor

2.35: She's A Novelty

Solid placed efforts in her two starts this summer, after a 628-day absence, make She's A Novelty clearly the most likely winner. Slightly longer memories and a bit more imagination can put Broad Appeal (second choice), Charlie Arthur, Estrela Star and Stormingin into serious contention.

Richard Austen

She's A Novelty 14:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Mr Tom Broughton Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

