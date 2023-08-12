Windsor Placepot picks: Tom Segal with three bankers in his Sunday perm

Three of the Windsor Placepot races should be straightforward to get through, but the other three look really tricky, starting with the opening race for amateur riders (2.35).

However, She's A Novelty is consistent and should run well again, while Breguet Boy was well backed last time and will appreciate the step up in trip.

Fascinating Lips would have a clear class edge in the concluding handicap (5.05) if he was to bounce back to his best, but that is the big question mark, so it's safest to stick in Pink Lily , who might find this track more suitable than Bath where she weakened late on last time.

If Hurt You Never returns from a layoff in the same form she was in back in June, she will be hard to beat in fillies' sprint handicap (4.35), but that is far from certain and All In The Hips is a safer proposition after her recent Bath win. I wouldn't want to bank on her if the ground is very quick, though, so course winner Lahina Bay goes in too.

Sayedaty Sadaty stands out in the two-year-old race over a mile (3.35), having not been beaten far in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, while Miss Mach One is a lot better than she showed at Sandown last time and would be extremely hard to keep out of the frame in the fillies' novice (3.05) on her previous form.

Perhaps the classiest horse on the card is Primeval and after an eyecatching success on her debut, she should win the 6f novice (4.05) without too much fuss.

Windsor Placepot perm

2.35

2 She's A Novelty

6 Breguet Boy

3.05

4 Miss Mach One

3.35

7 Sayedaty Sadaty

4.05

3 Primeval

4.35

2 All In The Hips

8 Lahina Bay

5.05

1 Fascinating Lips

11 Pink Lily

2x1x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

