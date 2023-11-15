Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Dundalk

2.55: Brains

A handsome C&D winner in this grade on his penultimate start BRAINS (nap) can be fancied to confirm form with Pinball Wizard. Recent handicap form at this track gives Pierre Lapin a solid place chance.

Alan Sweetman

Brains 14:55 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Emmet McNamara Tnr: E McNamara

Kempton

7.30: Enthrallment

Having posted a promising effort over C&D on his sole AW run, ENTHRALLMENT (nap) is interesting back in this sphere. He ran well on turf when last seen and has done enough for his new stable to suggest a handicap win is forthcoming. Royal Scandal, who returns to an ideal scenario, is second choice ahead of Dark Moon Rising who also looks favourably treated. Capital Theory holds obvious claims, while a few others can also be viewed positively.

Steve Boow

Enthrallment 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Newcastle

3.37: Franberri

Course winner Real Terms and in-form duo Percy Willis (second choice) and Chase The Dollar must enter calculations, along with handicap debutant Quantum Cat and the handily weighted Flying Scotsman. However, there was plenty to like about the C&D maiden victory of Roger Varian's Frankel filly FRANBERRI (nap) and she can follow up now venturing into handicaps.

Peter Entwistle

Franberri 15:37 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cameron Noble Tnr: Roger Varian

