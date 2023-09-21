Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

2.25: Ben Macdui

A predictably big turnout for a race that is frequently competitive for the grade. The vote goes to BEN MACDUI, who has been in good form since having wind surgery and looked unlucky last time. Aconcagua Mountain, another contender who would have won his latest race with better fortune, is second choice ahead of Wee Fat Mac, who holds solid-looking claims. American Affair has clear possibilities if coping with the trip, while several others are also considered.

Steve Boow

Ben Macdui 14:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Chelmsford

6.30: Monaadhil

The topweight MONAADHIL has an exemplary C&D record in this grade and can follow up last Thursday's win, given that most of his rivals have little to recommend them. Kodi Noir (second choice) clearly has place claims, though, and Hold The Press turned over a new leaf with his win at Lingfield 15 days ago.

Richard Austen

Monaadhil 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Pontefract

3.45: Hello Queen

The well-bred HELLO QUEEN has won three of her five starts and can follow up her handicap debut victory at Doncaster in July. Glorious Angel (second choice) and Mersea arrive in fine form, while Unequal Love retains potential.

Ben Hutton

Hello Queen 15:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Yarmouth

5.40: The Spotlight Kid

A lot of these have questions to answer on varying counts. There's every chance of THE SPOTLIGHT KID repeating last year's success in this race as he goes well on softish ground, remains on a handy mark and he ran perfectly well at Kempton on Monday. Split Elevens has been running okay at Newmarket and this looks easier for him. Minack is well bred and with time on her side to find some improvement.

Alistair Jones

The Spotlight Kid 17:40 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Dean Ivory

Listowel

1.40: Harry The Rogue

The form of HARRY THE ROGUE's latest effort looks rock solid and having gone close on his last two starts, Andrew Slattery's charge looks capable of winning at this level. Sportingsilvermine, Look At The Stars and Cardinal Zin are three more that have shown ability and last mentioned could be the main threat over this new trip.

Phill Anderson

Harry The Rogue 13:40 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Andrew Slattery Tnr: Andrew Slattery

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd hopes to follow up Sunday's 9-2 winner with three tips on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.