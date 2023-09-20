Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Another Gift (3.20 Yarmouth)
Ed Dunlop's juvenile has improved with every start based on Racing Post Ratings and is seeking a quick four-timer under in-form rider Saffie Osborne.
Liam Headd
St Lukes Chelsea (2.10 Yarmouth)
Ralph Beckett's runner had excuses last time but had earlier offered encouragement and is a likely improver.
Ron Wood
Kinta (7.00 Chelmsford)
George Boughey's filly is fresh after a long layoff and has been in good form on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
The Spotlight Kid (5.40 Yarmouth)
Won twice over course and distance under Cieren Fallon last autumn, with the first of those wins coming in this race. Not disgraced on the Kempton Polytrack on Monday, but he's better on turf and drops back into Class 6 for the first time since that brace with Fallon on board again.
Paul Curtis
Animate (7.00 Chelmsford)
Has drawn a blank on turf but seems more effective on the all-weather and may upset more fancied rivals.
Dave Edwards
What's The Story (3.00 Ayr)
Has raced at around a mile for his new stable, achieving form figures of 2234 since switching yards, and has shaped as if he may relish this 1m2f test.
Jamie Griffith
