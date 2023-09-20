Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Another Gift (3.20 Yarmouth)

Ed Dunlop's juvenile has improved with every start based on Racing Post Ratings and is seeking a quick four-timer under in-form rider Saffie Osborne.

Liam Headd

Another Gift 15:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Eyecatcher

St Lukes Chelsea (2.10 Yarmouth)

Ralph Beckett's runner had excuses last time but had earlier offered encouragement and is a likely improver.

Ron Wood

St Lukes Chelsea 14:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Kinta (7.00 Chelmsford)

George Boughey's filly is fresh after a long layoff and has been in good form on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Kinta 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

The Spotlight Kid (5.40 Yarmouth)

Won twice over course and distance under Cieren Fallon last autumn, with the first of those wins coming in this race. Not disgraced on the Kempton Polytrack on Monday, but he's better on turf and drops back into Class 6 for the first time since that brace with Fallon on board again.

Paul Curtis

The Spotlight Kid 17:40 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Dean Ivory

Speed figures

Animate (7.00 Chelmsford)

Has drawn a blank on turf but seems more effective on the all-weather and may upset more fancied rivals.

Dave Edwards

Animate 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

What's The Story (3.00 Ayr)

Has raced at around a mile for his new stable, achieving form figures of 2234 since switching yards, and has shaped as if he may relish this 1m2f test.

Jamie Griffith

What's The Story 15:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd hopes to follow up Sunday's 9-2 winner with three tips on Thursday

'He's back on his last winning mark' - James Hill returns with three Thursday selections

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.