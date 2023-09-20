Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Another Gift (3.20 Yarmouth)

Ed Dunlop's juvenile has improved with every start based on Racing Post Ratings and is seeking a quick four-timer under in-form rider Saffie Osborne.
Liam Headd

Silk
Another Gift15:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Eyecatcher

St Lukes Chelsea (2.10 Yarmouth)

Ralph Beckett's runner had excuses last time but had earlier offered encouragement and is a likely improver.
Ron Wood

Silk
St Lukes Chelsea14:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Kinta (7.00 Chelmsford)

George Boughey's filly is fresh after a long layoff and has been in good form on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Kinta19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

The Spotlight Kid (5.40 Yarmouth)

Won twice over course and distance under Cieren Fallon last autumn, with the first of those wins coming in this race. Not disgraced on the Kempton Polytrack on Monday, but he's better on turf and drops back into Class 6 for the first time since that brace with Fallon on board again.
Paul Curtis

Silk
The Spotlight Kid17:40 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Dean Ivory

Speed figures

Animate (7.00 Chelmsford)

Has drawn a blank on turf but seems more effective on the all-weather and may upset more fancied rivals.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Animate19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

What's The Story (3.00 Ayr)

Has raced at around a mile for his new stable, achieving form figures of 2234 since switching yards, and has shaped as if he may relish this 1m2f test.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
What's The Story15:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 18:14, 20 September 2023
icon
