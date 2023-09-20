The Punt Acca: Liam Headd hopes to follow up Sunday's 9-2 winner with three tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Another Gift (3.20 Yarmouth)

The Ed Dunlop-trained filly is in the form of her life and quickly goes in search for a four-timer after bringing up the hat-trick at Windsor earlier this month. The daughter of Harry Angel has improved with every start based on Racing Post Ratings and has demonstrated great versatility with her last three victories all coming on different ground. Another Gift last tasted defeat when fourth at Chepstow in July, but the form of that race has proved quite strong with three other subsequent winners in the field. The two-year-old will be ridden by the in-form Saffie Osborne, who has seven winners in the past fortnight, so expect another bold showing.

Shine On Brendan (4.10 Ayr)

With the exception of his first and last run this year, Shine On Brendan has been a consistent performer for Jim Goldie and should not be overlooked to strike for the seventh time on his 50th appearance. The six-year-old was handed a wide draw in stall 13 when second last on the all-weather at Newcastle last time out, and that run can be ignored as he has yet to strike on that surface. The son of Society Rock can cope with any ground and he should be well treated off a mark of 69. He is a course-and-distance winner and will be in the mix if he retains the ability he showed in the summer.

Divine Comedy (4.30 Yarmouth)

Although Divine Comedy was showing her best stuff towards the end of last year, she was moved to Harry Eustace and has progressed even better as she bids for a hat-trick. The five-year-old mare has won by a combined 21 lengths in her last two appearances, the latter coming over this distance, and the 5lb claim of apprentice Kaiya Fraser is needed as she is 13lb higher in the weights than her victory last time out. The 119-day break should not be a concern as she goes well fresh, having won at Newcastle following an even longer break last year, and any rain would not be an issue as that win came on soft ground.

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'He's back on his last winning mark' - James Hill returns with three Thursday selections

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.