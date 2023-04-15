Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Aintree

5.15:

Last year's one-two Noble Yeats and Any Second Now could be bang there again, including because there is not a lot of proven strength in stamina among today's opposition, but those top weights have shown their hand from a handicapping perspective. Mr Incredible's run at Warwick suggested no shortage of stamina but the issue with him is temperament, including at the start, which prompts unease about making him top of the list. He will probably have to work his way through from near the back, like Corach Rambler, the progressive form choice. Ain't That A Shame catches the eye among the usual large batch of candidates who now venture at least one mile further than they've been before, but the pick of that group may well be Le Milos, who was so professional in his big 3m2f win in November and has further improvement in him. He is second choice behind something of a dark horse in Roi Mage. While the latter's run against Longhouse Poet (a non-stayer in last year's National) last month was not solid form, it did show his basic wellbeing and there are strong suggestions from his performances in France that he can reveal himself in a spectacular new light with today's supreme test of stamina. Vanillier will gallop on strongly if he jumps, while Gaillard Du Mesnil looks solid in all departments, but the vote goes to Roi Mage ahead of Le Milos, Mr Incredible and Noble Yeats.

Richard Austen

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Chepstow

4.52:

The four-year-old Spirit D'Aunou completed a hat-trick when winning on his handicap debut at Sandown last month and, with that form looking good, he can score again. Fiston De Becon is another progressive type and he is second choice ahead of the in-form Bertie's Wish.

Ben Hutton

Spirit D'Aunou 16:52 Chepstow View Racecard

Newcastle

2.50:

This can go to Word Has It who ran really well behind an improver at Stratford and he gets in here off the same mark. The veteran McGowan's Pass and Thereisnodoubt could be the dangers.

Alistair Jones

Word Has It 14:50 Newcastle View Racecard

Yarmouth

5.00:

Most of these come with risks attached but the in-form seven-year-old Chagall won a mile classified event on Polytrack last month before his clear second in a 1m2f handicap at Bath last week. He has another 5lb rise to deal with but he travelled well for a long way last time and is a big player again on this drop back in trip. The main danger is dual turf winner Blue Collar Lad, who has had some close calls on the all-weather this year.

David Moon

Chagall 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard

Wolverhampton

8.30:

Bristol Hill has been running well lately, the consistent Scarborough Castle should appreciate the return to this trip while Hooves Like Jagger is proven under the conditions. However, Carlos Felix is taken to follow up his Southwell reappearance success as a 5lb rise still leaves him favourably treated on his all-weather form from this time last year.

David Bellingham

Carlos Felix 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

