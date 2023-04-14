The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Grand National day at Aintree on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Grand National day at Aintree on Saturday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(1.45 Aintree)

Jonbon's winning run of four came to an end in the Arkle at Cheltenham as El Fabiolo reversed the form from a Grade 1 at this meeting last year. However, Nicky Henderson has already enjoyed success at Aintree this year and his charge should prove too strong for his rivals. The tacky ground at the festival last month could be a factor as to why Jonbon did not jump to his usual standards, but conditions should be better suited here and similar to when he was successful in the Top Novices' Hurdle last year.

(3.00 Aintree)

Jamie Snowden was rewarded for a brilliant training performance when You Wear It Well landed the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and his six-year-old has a big opportunity for more Graded success here. She impressed in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour before her Cheltenham win and the form of that race was franked when the third landed a mares' hurdle at Limerick last month. Owned by Sir Chips Keswick, the daughter of Midnight Legend also ran a huge race to finish second in the Challow Hurdle behind Hermes Allen, who reopposes again. It's obviously a step up in quality, but You Wear It Well has the ability to deal with the opposition and run another big race.

(5.15 Aintree)

The world's biggest race is the penultimate contest of the festival at Aintree and Delta Work has what it takes to land the top prize for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown. The ten-year-old has come in for continued support since retaining his Cross Country crown at Cheltenham last month and he has stamina and solid jumping, each of which you need to win a National. His win over stablemate Galvin, who also features here, was close to being a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings and this race has been the target for his connections all season.

