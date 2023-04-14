Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Grand National day

Saturday's best bets at Aintree ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

(5.15 Aintree)

Has proven stamina and solid jumping to stay the National trip after finishing third last year. Comes into it with confidence after Cross Country success and has another big chance.

Liam Headd

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.35 Aintree)

Nothing went right for her in the slowly run Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham and she should relish going up in trip for the Liverpool Hurdle. She receives a handy 7lb mares' allowance.

David Toft

Marie's Rock 15:35 Aintree View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.00 Aintree)

Failed to fire at Cheltenham but looked extremely high class in the Challow. Better ground will suit much more.

James Stevens

Hermes Allen 15:00 Aintree View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(5.15 Aintree)

Took his form to a new level when landing his second Ultima Chase at Cheltenham and looks well treated off the same mark today.

Steve Mason

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Speed figures

(5.15 Aintree)

Pulled up last time but was runner up in Chepstow's Welsh Grand National and could be in the shake-up.

Dave Edwards

The Big Breakaway 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.15 Aintree)

A seven-length second to Any Second Now at Navan last month, but it looked like the heavy ground did not suit and he is much better in at the weights now. His sixth in last year's Irish National suggests he will have no issue staying and he could outrun his odds.

Jamie Griffith

Velvet Elvis 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

