Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Grand National day

Saturday's best bets at Aintree ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Delta Work (5.15 Aintree)

Has proven stamina and solid jumping to stay the National trip after finishing third last year. Comes into it with confidence after Cross Country success and has another big chance.
Liam Headd

Silk
Delta Work17:15 Aintree
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Marie's Rock (3.35 Aintree)

Nothing went right for her in the slowly run Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham and she should relish going up in trip for the Liverpool Hurdle. She receives a handy 7lb mares' allowance.
David Toft

Silk
Marie's Rock15:35 Aintree
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Hermes Allen (3.00 Aintree)

Failed to fire at Cheltenham but looked extremely high class in the Challow. Better ground will suit much more.
James Stevens

Silk
Hermes Allen15:00 Aintree
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Corach Rambler (5.15 Aintree)

Took his form to a new level when landing his second Ultima Chase at Cheltenham and looks well treated off the same mark today.
Steve Mason

Silk
Corach Rambler17:15 Aintree
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

The Big Breakaway (5.15 Aintree)

Pulled up last time but was runner up in Chepstow's Welsh Grand National and could be in the shake-up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Big Breakaway17:15 Aintree
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Velvet Elvis (5.15 Aintree)

A seven-length second to Any Second Now at Navan last month, but it looked like the heavy ground did not suit and he is much better in at the weights now. His sixth in last year's Irish National suggests he will have no issue staying and he could outrun his odds.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Velvet Elvis17:15 Aintree
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 18:47, 14 April 2023

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 18:47, 14 April 2023
