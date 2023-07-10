Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

5.15: The Caltonian

Not many of these are solid. Caribbean Sunset, Kraken Power and Flavius Titus each hold each-way claims, while King Of The Jungle is certainly a player following his improved effort at Beverley on Saturday. However, THE CALTONIAN (nap) looks the one to beat if building on his narrow defeat by an in-form rival on handicap debut over C&D 16 days ago.

David Bellingham

The Caltonian 17:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Linda Perratt

Chepstow

7.00: The Cola Kid

The standout contender is THE COLA KID (nap), who is only 2lb higher than for his easy win in an apprentice handicap at Ffos Las last week and has strong claims if he can repeat that form. Last month's course winner Kyber Crystal is feared most on her step back up in trip, although Hagia Sophia was an eyecatcher over C&D last time and looks interesting if she can build on that. Others who could be in the mix are Bama Lama and Malham Tarn Cove.

David Moon

The Cola Kid 19:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Grace Harris

Ripon

8:30: Edwina Sheeran

The change of tactics has been a boon for EDWINA SHEERAN (nap), who could well progress further and follow up her C&D success. Alex The Great, who looks likely to build on his latest effort, is second choice ahead of Churchella who is interesting on her penultimate piece of form. Blue Antares may improve for the trip/headgear.

Steve Boow

Edwina Sheeran 20:30 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Roscommon

7.43: Kilmurry Jj

Short of something bringing the market alive, this looks an extremely winnable race. KILMURRY Jj (nap) has a great chance if getting home but Ocean Legacy has to have her backers also.

Johnny Ward

Kilmurry Jj 19:43 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Mike O'Connor (3lb) Tnr: Michael Barry

Worcester

5.25: Jack The Farmer

Nigel Hawke's JACK THE FARMER (nap) drew nicely clear of the others when second to a next-time-out winner at Uttoxeter last month and is only 1lb higher here. He can get a deserved win on the board. Hollow Ron has scope to progress from his breakthrough victory and is second choice, while Gastara is a more speculative option to consider.

Chris Wilson

Jack The Farmer 17:25 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Nigel Hawke

