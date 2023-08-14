Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.15: Mayfair Gold

The unexposed Moonspirit looks interesting on handicap debut being related to several AW winners, while course-and-distance winner Tahasun is likely to go well given that she looks much better on the AW than on turf. Hey Lyla shouldn't have a problem with the longer trip on breeding and is another to consider, but MAYFAIR GOLD holds particularly solid claims. Her record over course and distance reads 212 and her latest second could hardly be working out better with the first and third having gone in since.

David Bellingham

Mayfair Gold 19:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Alan King

Dundalk

2.10: Queen Maedbh

An unchanged mark of 91 following her Fairyhouse second gives QUEEN MAEDBH a possible edge over several useful older rivals, notably Dandyville, a course-and-distance winner on his final two 2022 visits, and Harry's Bar whose win in this race last year was obtained off 4lb higher. Hispanic has off-putting form figures but should not be written off.

Alan Sweetman

Queen Maedbh 14:10 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Lingfield

3.50: Desert Falcon

Sir Mark Prescott improvers often run up a sequence and therefore it's worth sticking with DESERT FALCON, who is two from two this term. Restrict, assuming he's able to continue his progress back from a break, is feared most ahead of handicap debutant Resolute Man. A few others also have possibilities.

Steve Boow

Desert Falcon 15:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newcastle

7.30: Reflex

The unexposed REFLEX showed improved form in a first-time visor on his all-weather/handicap debut at Wolverhampton recently and can prove too strong for Indication Rocket and the more exposed Masham Moor.

Colin Russell

Reflex 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Nottingham

4.30: Northern Spirit

Brian Ellison's NORTHERN SPIRIT has to be of strong interest after finishing best of the rest at Yarmouth behind last weekend's Shergar Cup winner Dark Trooper. Mick Appleby runs two unexposed sprinters in Billyjoh and Johnny James, who are feared in that order.

Alistair Jones

Northern Spirit 16:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Read these next:

The red-hot Robbie Wilders was perfect on Monday with three winners at 3-1, 11-10 and 6-1 - can he do it again?

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.