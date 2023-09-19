Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Listowel

4.25: Old Faithful

Call it a premier nursery or a rated race, it seems most Irish trainers still don't want to know about this type of contest. He faces some likeable rivals but Old Faithful could easily be lobbed in here off an effective mark of 84.

Mark Nunan

Old Faithful 16:25 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newcastle

8.00: Patontheback

It's reasonable to expect another good run from Slippin Jimmy but the one in prime form is Patontheback, who has been placed twice on turf since last month's emphatic course-and-distance win and is sure to be suited by today's return to Tapeta. Class-dropper Ramiro also has possibilities.

Chris Wilson

Patontheback 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Redcar

3.00: Pepsi Cat

Preference is for Pepsi Cat, who holds a solid chance on recent form and remains unexposed over 5f. Emeralds Pride, another in-form filly, is second choice ahead of Opal Storm, who has low mileage and may build on her Carlisle win. Garifullina may show improvement, while plenty of the others also have possibilities.

Steve Boow

Pepsi Cat 15:00 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Uttoxeter

4.55: Sacchoandvanzetti

Presenting Pete was too strong for Sacchoandvanzetti over course-and-distance three weeks ago but the likely slower ground, combined with a pull in the weights, can enable Fergal O'Brien's runner to turn the tables today. Ragamuffin (second choice) and Democritus also arrive in good form, while Ibbenburen, Howling Milan and Heross Du Seuil have all been given a good chance by the handicapper.

Chris Wilson

Sacchoandvanzetti 16:55 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Daire Davis (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Yarmouth

5.10: Battista

Plenty are in with a shout. Dual course-and-distance scorer Queen's Company (second choice) brings very solid credentials and the consistent pair Forest Demon and Tarbaan must also enter calculations. Panning For Gold and Bold Ribb offer potential on their first go over this trip but Battista appeals as very much one to keep on the right side of in handicaps and he gets the vote.

Peter Entwistle

Battista 17:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden



