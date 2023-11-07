Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newcastle

5.15: Nelson Gay

This can go to NELSON GAY, who has an impressive record on Tapeta. Castan is unexposed on the surface and is second choice having won over C&D last month. Two-time C&D winner Khabib went close at Redcar last time and is next on the list.

Ben Hutton

Lingfield

1.12: Queen Aminatu

It will be interesting to see how the former Group 1 winner Zellie fares on AW debut for a stable with a good recent record in this race, while Nigiri would be a player if bouncing back from her lesser effort at Ascot last time. Potapova is capable at this level, if not the easiest, but it's hard to oppose last year's winner QUEEN AMINATU given her wonderful record on the AW. Of those with a bit to find on these terms. Al Agaila and the selection's stablemate Good Gracious look the pick.

David Bellingham

Chelmsford

12.55: Daysofourlives

Lucky Fifteen could resume his progress now getting away from soft ground and Man Of Monaco is open to improvement, but DAYSOFOURLIVES is preferred. He looks progressive despite his Ascot defeat and this longer trip is worth exploring.

Alistair Jones

Warwick

4.15: Pemberley

He ended last season on a low note but course winner PEMBERLEY has often gone well after a break and will have a significant class edge over this field of low-grade chasers if back on song. Safe Destination came good with a clearcut win at Uttoxeter last month and Dreams Of Diamonds also ran well in that race but the fourth Bob Bank can take a good step forward if aided by cheekpieces here and is nominated as second choice. Imperial Alex, another unexposed one, also gets a mention.

Chris Wilson

Fairyhouse

12.28: Galon De Vauzelle

With a solid record of reaching the money in handicaps, GALON DE VAUZELLE (nap) may have enough ability to exploit this opportunity. Low Mileage has a clear chance on official figures. Potters Party and Sainte Donna should also be in the mix.

Alan Sweetman

