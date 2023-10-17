Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Gowran Park

5.25: Rioja Alta

But for meeting interference at a crucial stage, Rioja Alta would have finished closer to Timeless Piece at Killarney. He is tipped to reverse the form and may also see off a likely challenge from Big Island who is fit from hurdling and is on the same mark as when winning at Galway two years ago on his penultimate Flat start. Sir Allen is a very useful hurdler and may improve on recent Flat displays.
Alan Sweetman

Rioja Alta17:25 Gowran Park
Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Hereford

4.45: Never No Trouble

There could still be more to come from both Happy Index and Minniemum (preferred in that order) but Never No Trouble ran a big race in defeat under William Maggs at Bangor six weeks ago and now returns to the scene of her maiden win in February.
Chris Wilson

Never No Trouble16:45 Hereford
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Huntingdon

3.13: Honneur De Sivola

A few with chances but Honneur De Sivola has been unfortunate to bump into rivals well ahead of their marks the last twice. Great D'Ange beat some of these at Market Rasen and can go well again but the danger might be Largy Nights.
Alistair Jones

Honneur De Sivola15:13 Huntingdon
Jky: Bradley Roberts (5lb)Tnr: Clare Hobson

Leicester

5.10: Lowton

C&D winner Lowton comes here on the back of an excellent big-field York fourth and also handles soft ground really well so gets the nod in a useful handicap. Marshal Dan took a step back in the right direction when sixth at Salisbury last time and could emerge as the chief threat, although 2021 winner Able Kane and C&D scorer Outrun The Storm can both have a say too.
Peter Entwistle

Lowton17:10 Leicester
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newcastle

7.00: Port Erin

Plenty to consider in a handicap containing a fair spread of pace, but it's still hard to take on Port Erin, who's done nothing but improve in recent times, latterly when turning in a career-best effort under more patient tactics last Wednesday. Star Zinc and Irish Flame, who both ran well without having things pan out their way over C&D 18 days ago, are two more to consider.
Graham Wheldon

Port Erin19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 10:54, 17 October 2023
