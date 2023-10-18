Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.10: Albus Anne

There are question marks against most. However, the recent C&D winner Albus Anne is reliable and ticks all the required boxes. The forecast soft ground will suit perfectly, so she should be able to make light work of a nominal rise in the weights. Sea Of Elegance could give her most to think about.

Mark Rowntree

Albus Anne 17:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb) Tnr: Jimmy Fox

Kempton

4.55: Super Schwartz

Not many of these boast convincing credentials but Super Schwartz is a glaring exception. He has improved for the switch to nurseries of late and was full value for his defeat of Mbappe at Chelmsford last time, form that has already been advertised. He can follow up, with his old rival looking the main danger once again. Dominant Force could take a step forward having been gelded and switched to handicaps and he's best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Super Schwartz 16:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Navan

3.55: The Mediator

This looks like a weaker maiden than the two races in which former soft-ground bumper winner The Mediator has finished third and he can take advantage. Votre Homme stays well and is preferred on recent form to Ikagai Star who finished in front of him at Fairyhouse in June. Joseph O'Brien's newcomer How About No will not need to be out of the ordinary in order to feature.

Alan Sweetman

The Mediator 15:55 Navan View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Nottingham

3.45: Regheeb

With further progress on the cards, Regheeb could well defy an opening mark of 93. Dubai Souq, who again has conditions in his favour, is feared most ahead of last year's winner Mr Alan.

Steve Boow

Regheeb 15:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Wetherby

4.08: Fransham

Second choice Whizz Kid has run well after wind surgery in the past but Fransham often saves his best for Wetherby and he's 13lb lower than when narrowly denied in this race 12 months ago. Coastguard Station lurks on a dangerous mark back over hurdles.

Alistair Jones

Fransham 16:08 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Pam Sly

