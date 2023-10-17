Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Ninety Nine (4.15 Nottingham)

Richard Fahey-trained juvenile who beat a multiple subsequent winner when opening her account at Hamilton in June. Didn’t get home over six furlongs last time, but remains with potential now dropped back in trip and switched to a nursery.

Matt Gardner

Ninety Nine 16:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Hasankey (2.25 Wetherby)

The Laura Morgan-trained seven-year-old tends to run well fresh and is just 2lb above his last winning mark. He likes Wetherby, winning over both hurdles and fences in just three visits, and can make a successful seasonal debut.

Richard Russell

Hasankey 14:25 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Lewis Dobb (7lb) Tnr: L J Morgan

Eyecatcher

Kalamunda (6.00 Kempton)

Improved significantly for the switch to the all-weather last time and looks well up to defying his penalty.

Steffan Edwards

Kalamunda 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Joseph Parr

Speed figures

One Evening (4.00 Bath)

Produced a career-best when runner-up in the Park Hill at Doncaster last month and would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

One Evening 16:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Sonnerie Power (8.00 Kempton)



Has become a bit disappointing but has been noted going well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack recently and can bounce back for Roger Varian.

David Milnes

Sonnerie Power 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Northern Bound (3.33 Wetherby)

Down to a lower mark than when successful last autumn and recent wind surgery could well see him return to his best.

Craig Thake

Northern Bound 15:33 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

