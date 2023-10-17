Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Ninety Nine (4.15 Nottingham)
Richard Fahey-trained juvenile who beat a multiple subsequent winner when opening her account at Hamilton in June. Didn’t get home over six furlongs last time, but remains with potential now dropped back in trip and switched to a nursery.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Hasankey (2.25 Wetherby)
The Laura Morgan-trained seven-year-old tends to run well fresh and is just 2lb above his last winning mark. He likes Wetherby, winning over both hurdles and fences in just three visits, and can make a successful seasonal debut.
Richard Russell
Eyecatcher
Kalamunda (6.00 Kempton)
Improved significantly for the switch to the all-weather last time and looks well up to defying his penalty.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
One Evening (4.00 Bath)
Produced a career-best when runner-up in the Park Hill at Doncaster last month and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Sonnerie Power (8.00 Kempton)
Has become a bit disappointing but has been noted going well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack recently and can bounce back for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Northern Bound (3.33 Wetherby)
Down to a lower mark than when successful last autumn and recent wind surgery could well see him return to his best.
Craig Thake
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read more:
'The step back to two miles at this flat track should play to his strengths' - Maddy Playle has five Wednesday fancies
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Wetherby on Wednesday
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley
- Kempton Placepot tips: Maddy Playle takes aim at Wednesday's £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Wetherby on Wednesday
- 'She is a seriously smart filly when on song' - why this horse can win on British Champions Day at Ascot
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley
- Kempton Placepot tips: Maddy Playle takes aim at Wednesday's £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Wetherby on Wednesday
- 'She is a seriously smart filly when on song' - why this horse can win on British Champions Day at Ascot
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday