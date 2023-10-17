The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Wetherby on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Bob Bob Ricard (1.53 Wetherby)

Jonjo O’Neill’s gelding turned in a good effort on the last of his three bumper starts, splitting Rock House and Kamsinas at Huntingdon in April. That form looks solid with the winner and third easily winning their hurdle debuts this autumn, the former also running well in the Persian War last Saturday. This race lacks depth and the five-year-old should prove good enough to go in at the first time of asking over hurdles.

Hasankey (2.25 Wetherby)

Ukantango won a novice hurdle here on his reappearance last year and was subsequently given a bold campaign, contesting three Pattern hurdles and a big Aintree handicap. His mark looks sure to prove within reach but he goes straight into open company over fences and faces some seasoned performers, including Laura Morgan’s gelding. Her seven-year-old tends to run well fresh and is just 2lb above his last winning mark, a race in which he got the better of a subsequent winner. He likes Wetherby, recording victories over hurdles and fences in just three visits, and can make a winning seasonal debut.

I Still Have Faith (2.58 Wetherby)

Those with previous experience don’t set an insurmountable challenge for this juvenile hurdle and it’s Ben Brookhouse’s gelding who can get off to the perfect start. He’s been in great heart on the Flat this year, his four victories including the Leger Legends and Amateur Riders’ Cambridgeshire, and has a mark of 81 which is comfortably the best on show here. His stable has introduced two winning newcomers to hurdles in the last few weeks, both jumping well, and he’s likely to know his job first time up.

