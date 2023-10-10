Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

5.15: Cuban Grey

Most of the field have something to recommend them. Money for Puffable would be significant, while Batchelor Boy and Atty's Edge also come right into the reckoning. Thank The Lord (second choice) comes here on the back of a course-and-distance win but so too does CUBAN GREY (nap) and the selection can make it 2-2 for his new stable.

Paul Smith

Cuban Grey 17:15 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Huntingdon

4.55: Edison Kent

Blue Sans comes here after three wins at Southwell and is respected but she's not certain to be suited by this switch to a right-handed track and preference is for EDISON KENT (nap) who, for different reasons, may not have enjoyed favourable tactical scenarios when second on his last two outings. The seven-year-old has not been with his up-and-coming trainer long and is still well handicapped on older form.

Chris Wilson

Edison Kent 16:55 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick (7lb) Tnr: James Owen

Leicester

4.32: Chelsea Green

Watch out for any confidence behind Intricacy, Ziryab or James McHenry, all of whom have been gelded since their latest starts. CHELSEA GREEN (nap) is interesting on the strength of her Listed third in France during the summer and she got no cover last time, which is never ideal at Newmarket. Forceful Speed (second choice) is the one with the wind in his sails and he goes unpenalised for his recent Epsom win.

Alistair Jones

Chelsea Green 16:32 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Punchestown

2.25: Park Of Kings

The three last-time-out winners, Mr Macphisto, Redwood Queen and PARK OF KINGS (nap), are of most interest. Preference is for the last-named, who was a comfortable Roscommon winner on return from an absence and has improvement to come. Baltinglass Hill and Contrapposto can run well.

Tyrone Molloy

Park Of Kings 14:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Paul Nolan

Southwell

7.00: Coaxing

Lupset Flossy Pop, Congress, Angel Amadea and Bungle Bay all have positives but the two to appeal most are Billian and COAXING (nap). The former doesn't help himself at the start but he's got the ability to play a big part if keeping in touch early on. Coaxing hasn't been at her best on turf of late but soft ground excuses the last two efforts and she's well handicapped now back at a track that suits her well. The return to 6f looks a positive too.

Paul Smith

Coaxing 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.