Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Silver Bubble (3.30 Brighton)
Won a division of this race last year off 6lb higher under today's rider Saffie Osborne, which made it 2-2 over course and distance and took the mare's overall record at Brighton to a striking 311131. Fairly treated even on her form elsewhere this year and the return to the course can see her back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Warda Jamila (2.47 Leicester)
Promising debut fourth over 7f at the course and bred to relish the longer trip for trainer Andrew Balding.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Salamanca City (5.25 Southwell)
Lost any winning chance with a slow start on her debut at Kempton last month but she finished her race off well under tender handling to snatch fourth. Improvement can be almost guaranteed if she is more streetwise for that experience.
David Dennett
Speed figures
Chelsea Green (4.32 Leicester)
May have needed her latest run after a mid-season break but remains well treated based on the speed figure she clocked when when winning at Newmarket in May.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Carmela (3.57 Leicester)
Showed some useful form as a juvenile winning twice but has been highly tried since without cutting much ice. Disappointing last time out but has been dropped 3lb as a result. Back in trip looks like a good move and this represents a drop in class.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
No Saint (5.07 Leicester)
Has worked very well in a visor at home of late for Michael Bell and is fitted with the headgear for the first time today.
David Milnes
Read these next:
'I've been waiting all year for her to go back to Brighton' - Harry Wilson with five selections across the cards on Tuesday
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
- Southwell Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up the perm for Tuesday's £50,000 guarantee pool
- The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
