TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Silver Bubble (3.30 Brighton)

Won a division of this race last year off 6lb higher under today's rider Saffie Osborne, which made it 2-2 over course and distance and took the mare's overall record at Brighton to a striking 311131. Fairly treated even on her form elsewhere this year and the return to the course can see her back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis

Silver Bubble15:30 Brighton
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Eyecatcher

Warda Jamila (2.47 Leicester)

Promising debut fourth over 7f at the course and bred to relish the longer trip for trainer Andrew Balding.
Mark Brown

Warda Jamila14:47 Leicester
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Salamanca City (5.25 Southwell)

Lost any winning chance with a slow start on her debut at Kempton last month but she finished her race off well under tender handling to snatch fourth. Improvement can be almost guaranteed if she is more streetwise for that experience.
David Dennett

Salamanca City17:25 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Chelsea Green (4.32 Leicester)

May have needed her latest run after a mid-season break but remains well treated based on the speed figure she clocked when when winning at Newmarket in May.
Craig Thake

Chelsea Green16:32 Leicester
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Carmela (3.57 Leicester)

Showed some useful form as a juvenile winning twice but has been highly tried since without cutting much ice. Disappointing last time out but has been dropped 3lb as a result. Back in trip looks like a good move and this represents a drop in class.
Tom Gibbings

Carmela15:57 Leicester
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Loughnane

Newmarket nap

No Saint (5.07 Leicester)

Has worked very well in a visor at home of late for Michael Bell and is fitted with the headgear for the first time today.
David Milnes

No Saint17:07 Leicester
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 18:06, 9 October 2023
