Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Silver Bubble (3.30 Brighton)

Won a division of this race last year off 6lb higher under today's rider Saffie Osborne, which made it 2-2 over course and distance and took the mare's overall record at Brighton to a striking 311131. Fairly treated even on her form elsewhere this year and the return to the course can see her back to winning ways.

Paul Curtis

Silver Bubble 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Eyecatcher

Warda Jamila (2.47 Leicester)

Promising debut fourth over 7f at the course and bred to relish the longer trip for trainer Andrew Balding.

Mark Brown



Warda Jamila 14:47 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Salamanca City (5.25 Southwell)

Lost any winning chance with a slow start on her debut at Kempton last month but she finished her race off well under tender handling to snatch fourth. Improvement can be almost guaranteed if she is more streetwise for that experience.

David Dennett



Salamanca City 17:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Chelsea Green (4.32 Leicester)

May have needed her latest run after a mid-season break but remains well treated based on the speed figure she clocked when when winning at Newmarket in May.

Craig Thake

Chelsea Green 16:32 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Carmela (3.57 Leicester)

Showed some useful form as a juvenile winning twice but has been highly tried since without cutting much ice. Disappointing last time out but has been dropped 3lb as a result. Back in trip looks like a good move and this represents a drop in class.

Tom Gibbings

Carmela 15:57 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Loughnane

Newmarket nap

No Saint (5.07 Leicester)

Has worked very well in a visor at home of late for Michael Bell and is fitted with the headgear for the first time today.

David Milnes

No Saint 17:07 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Read these next:

'I've been waiting all year for her to go back to Brighton' - Harry Wilson with five selections across the cards on Tuesday

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.