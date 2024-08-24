- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
York
3.35: Sea King
The lightly raced Aidan O'Brien 4yo Queenstown is likely to race very prominently and could lead but he may prove vulnerable to a batch of fascinating candidates who will bid to throw down their challenges up the straight. Trouble in running seems to be part and parcel of this top handicap and Epic Poet has already suffered in that regard this season but he must be on the shortlist. So must Naqeeb, one of those likely to be played late, while the more straightforward Fairbanks looks solid to run well. The most telling challenge, however, could come from SEA KING (nap), who regularly suggests he is capable of better and has a bit less to prove at the trip than the seriously upwardly mobile Iron Lion, who is feared most. Magical Zoe may prove best of the Irish.
Richard Austen
Goodwood
4.55: Toca Madera
Most of these can have a case made but the in-form pair Rocking Ends and TOCA MADERA (nap) can dominate this field. All things considered, the latter did well to finish third over C&D two starts ago and there should be no problem with the return to this trip after his 6f Windsor win last week. Rocking Ends was seen to best effect when getting plenty of cover before his Newmarket win and he should still have some potential so rates the main danger. Alligator Alley, Enchanting, if the ground eases, and Angle Land are others to consider.
Emily Weber
Newmarket
5.02: Good Earth
Spring Bloom is respected in his bid for a hat-trick but he may not be so well handicapped as GOOD EARTH (nap) who looked to be coming to the boil at Windsor and was successful on his only previous run at Newmarket. Third in the pecking order is the 3yo Brummell who may still be unexposed.
Richard O'Brien
Curragh
2.55: Shoda
Joseph O'Brien runs three including a pair with stakes race experience. However, it could pay to side instead with the stable's Galway maiden winner SHODA (nap), who is the least exposed runner in the field. There is little to choose between Apercu and Aird on Down Royal running, and neither should be far away.
Alan Sweetman
Killarney
5.55: Pure Logic
The best form line is PURE LOGIC (nap)'s second in a winners' contest at Galway where she had her Tipperary conqueror back in fifth. Shark' Hanlon's filly is ground-versatile and can take this. Shock Galway winner Brave Crogha has to concede plenty of weight and may not confirm form, on these terms, with Leave In Secret. The latter, though, is declared to run at Kilbeggan on Friday. Lord Ffrench has shown promise on both starts and is definitely in the mix.
Mark Nunan
Cartmel
3.25: Tommie Beau
Secret Trix, Saint Bibiana and City Derby (preferred in that order) are all in prime form but this can go to TOMMIE BEAU (nap), who is much better known as a chaser but travelled strongly before asserting in a competitive C&D race on his return to hurdling in May and could still be well handicapped after a 5lb rise.
Chris Wilson
Redcar
6.30: Knights Affair
The lightly raced 4yo KNIGHTS AFFAIR (nap) has enjoyed a progressive campaign and is taken to add to his win at Musselburgh two starts ago. Marbuzet is enjoying a pretty solid summer and is feared most ahead of Gastronomy, who scored over C&D last month.
Ben Hutton
Windsor
6.45: Bracken's Laugh
It wasn't the ideal scenario for My Prospero (second choice) on his comeback run but it was still a tad disappointing that he came up short. Neither did BRACKEN'S LAUGH (nap) excel last time, but that was a Group 3 at Royal Ascot on ground possibly too fast and he's undergone wind surgery since. The potential is there for him to be better than this grade, as a Group 1 entry implies. Persica came miles clear with one other in what looked a competitive handicap at Sandown and he's another player.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
'A strong test is obviously going to suit' - Paul Kealy has plenty of big-priced selections for the final day at York
'He looked a horse going places' - Tom Segal bids to follow up Friday's Nunthorpe winner with four tips at York
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Harry Wilson had a 33-1 second on Friday - find out his tips for every race on day four of York's Ebor meeting
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day four of the Ebor meeting
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Harry Wilson had a 33-1 second on Friday - find out his tips for every race on day four of York's Ebor meeting
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day four of the Ebor meeting
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5