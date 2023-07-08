Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team.

Beverley

4.37: Oriole

The runner with the most potential is ORIOLE and Ralph Beckett's 4yo is taken to build on an encouraging reappearance at Chester last month. Her useful pedigree suggests she should be up to winning races off this sort of mark. Solar Joe's form-figures aren't exactly bet-compelling but he'll be dangerous if this return to 1m2f triggers a revival and he rates the chief threat ahead of Freak Out and Poet's Dawn.

Richard O'Brien

Oriole 16:37 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Carlisle

7.52: Strongbowe

Detective always warrants plenty of respect round here, especially now back in trip, but Tim Easterby's likeable STRONGBOWE also possesses an excellent record at the track and can build on his fine recent second here to follow up his success in this contest 12 months ago. Overrule and Dornoch Castle can fight it out for third and fourth.

Peter Entwistle

Strongbowe 19:52 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Haydock

3.15: Onesmoothoperator

Cumulonimbus is respected in his hat-trick bid but he made all in a slow time over C&D last month and the fast-finishing fourth ONESMOOTHOPERATOR is taken to come out on top today, in the expectation that this will be a more strongly run race. Sheer Rocks made it 2-2 since being gelded when eased down to win at Epsom on Derby day and he is second choice. Toshizou is a possible improver now up in trip, while the very lightly raced 4yo La Yakel is a fascinating contender for William Haggas on his reappearance.

Ben Hutton

Onesmoothoperator 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Leicester

4.07: Golden Maverick

The 3yo GOLDEN MAVERICK has had a good season already and he might not be done yet after running well in a higher grade at Newmarket two weeks ago. Measured Moments is respected based on her AW exploits (this is only her third run on turf), while Overactive could have a say back over this longer distance.

Alistair Jones

Golden Maverick 16:07 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Ian Williams

Nottingham

7.12: Bondi Bay

Antiphon (second choice) and Hello Me come here in good form and can go well, while Razzam still has potential and Asadjumeirah will bounce back at some point when a race sets up favourably for him. This is a very different test for BONDI BAY but she has looked promising in her two starts this summer and could have been let into handicaps lightly.

Paul Smith

Bondi Bay 19:12 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Rae Guest

Sandown

2.25: Indemnify

This looks the perfect target for INDEMNIFY on his debut for a new stable. He won the Whitsun Cup over C&D before his six-figure sale and, with further improvement likely, is taken to follow up. Ouzo, who might have gone very close to winning this race last year with better luck, is second choice ahead of Perotto who is well handicapped if the first-time hood prompts a return to his best. Unexposed Sceptic is interesting, while a few others look solid contenders on recent form.

Steve Boow

Indemnify 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Naas

3.55: Talia

Sioux Spirit was much more at home back at this distance on latest. However, she may be vulnerable to the relatively blank canvass of

Johnny Ward

Talia 15:55 Naas View Racecard Jky: Leigh Roche Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Bellewstown

5.30: Encanto Bruno

If ENCANTO BRUNO can translate his bumper form to this sphere, he should beat these; Dutch Schultz just about sets the standard.

Mark Nunan

Encanto Bruno 17:30 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

