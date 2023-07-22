Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cartmel

3.25: Name In Lights

A fitting seasonal highlight for Cartmel. Judicial Law (second choice) has been given a break since notching back-to-back wins and makes appeal in the hands of a promising 7lb claimer, while last year's winner Johnson's Blue, and the lowly weighted Songo are others to consider. However, Name In Lights (nap) impressed on his return to hurdles at Newton Abbot, travelling smoothly and winning with a fair degree of authority.

Mark Rowntree

Curragh

3.45: Savethelastdance

With plenty of rain in the forecast, conditions should come right for Savethelastdance (nap) who probably found the ground a bit too lively when running an excellent second at Epsom and she can give Aidan O'Brien his seventh win in the race. The main danger could come from her own stable with Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart well worth a crack at Group 1 level. Comhra had an excuse last time and she's a potential improver over this sort of trip.

Phill Anderson

Doncaster

7.45: Game Set

Sir Thomas Gresham (second choice), Maywake and Hickory rate solid contenders in this quite useful 7f handicap but if there's one in this line-up who could be well ahead of his mark it's sole 3yo Game Set (nap). This son of Kodiac followed a C&D debut win with a smooth success on Wolverhampton's Tapeta and can remain unbeaten now moving into handicap company.

Andrew Sheret

Haydock

6.30: Bushfire

These conditions would be a concern for a few but not Don't Look Back and Benadalid, both of whom are respected. However, neither look as well handicapped as Bushfire (nap), who offered more in a race not run to suit back on soft ground off his career-low mark last weekend.

Graham Wheldon

Market Rasen

3.15: Francky Du Berlais

Several of these are in good form but Francky Du Berlais (nap) is back on a workable mark and can win this race for the third year running. His stablemate Courtland is enjoying a revival this summer and may provide the biggest threat, although last year's runner-up La Domaniale returns here after a career-best performance and is also respected. Chief Black Robe has been a revelation for his new stable in recent weeks and is next on the list, while And The New and Fix At All were first and second in the C&D trial for this race last month.

Chris Wilson

Newbury

3.35: Relief Rally

The weights are determined by purchase price and Relief Rally (nap) would appear to be in pole position off only 9st after going down by merely a whisker in the Queen Mary, as did Tiggy Wiggy who bolted up in this race on her next start. With fillies always to be feared (won 18 of the 31 renewals), Ascot fourth Juniper Berries could prove most troublesome with a 7lb pull on the selection. The market principals look strong and Bobsleigh, who finished fourth in a good Coventry, is also hard to knock. La Guarida is preferred of those at greater odds.

Alistair Jones

Newmarket

5.25: Candle Of Hope

Star Of Orion has dropped 3lb lower than when winning this race two years ago and commands respect, as does Final Watch whose record over C&D reads 1221, his latest win coming eight days ago. However, four of the last five runnings of this race have gone to a 3yo (including the last three) and Candle Of Hope (nap) can continue the trend. She ran well to finish fifth on handicap debut in the 1m Sandringham last month, but gave the impression this return to 7f would be in her favour.

David Bellingham

Ripon

4.30: Chillingham

It's hard to rule out many of these but the most striking contender is Chillingham (nap), who made it 3-5 with his comfortable win at Thirsk in April and the step up to 1m6f didn't really work out for him at Royal Ascot last time. This son of Ulysses could resume his progress on this drop back in trip and he gets the vote ahead of Mr Curiosity and Dark Jedi.

David Moon

