Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Novakai (4.15 Newmarket)

Runner-up to subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Musidora Stakes on her reappearance in May, this Karl Burke-trained filly can be forgiven a below-par effort in the Prix de Diane last time. A notable grade-dropper here, she sets a decent standard and can add to the good record of three-year-olds in this Listed event.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Novakai16:15 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Novel Legend (2.25 Newbury)

Course-and-distance winner who has been a consistent performer for James Fanshawe since being gelded last summer. Ran well at Royal Ascot and will appreciate any further rain.
Liam Headd

Silk
Novel Legend14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Bushfire (6.30 Haydock)

The Gemma Tutty-trained four-year-old has shaped as though he is back in form the last twice and conditions promise to suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Bushfire18:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Speed figures

Apparate (2.25 Newbury)

Highly promising return from a long layoff at Doncaster recently and this former Mallard Handicap winner can start to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Apparate14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Queen's Guard (6.45 Doncaster)

Michael Bell is fancied to register his first juvenile winner of the year with this daughter of Havana Grey who has been working well on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Queen's Guard18:45 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Equiano Springs (3.05 Newmarket)

Has a solid strike-rate at both Newmarket courses and is 2lb lower than when last successful. Hasn't put his best foot forward so far this year, but positives can be taken from his fourth at Haydock on his penultimate start.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Equiano Springs15:05 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Tom Tate
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 15:07, 21 July 2023
