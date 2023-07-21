Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Novakai (4.15 Newmarket)

Runner-up to subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Musidora Stakes on her reappearance in May, this Karl Burke-trained filly can be forgiven a below-par effort in the Prix de Diane last time. A notable grade-dropper here, she sets a decent standard and can add to the good record of three-year-olds in this Listed event.

Paul Curtis

Novakai 16:15 Newmarket (July) Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Novel Legend (2.25 Newbury)

Course-and-distance winner who has been a consistent performer for James Fanshawe since being gelded last summer. Ran well at Royal Ascot and will appreciate any further rain.

Liam Headd

Novel Legend 14:25 Newbury Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Bushfire (6.30 Haydock)

The Gemma Tutty-trained four-year-old has shaped as though he is back in form the last twice and conditions promise to suit.

Steffan Edwards

Bushfire 18:30 Haydock Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Speed figures

Apparate (2.25 Newbury)

Highly promising return from a long layoff at Doncaster recently and this former Mallard Handicap winner can start to make up for lost time.

Dave Edwards

Apparate 14:25 Newbury Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Queen's Guard (6.45 Doncaster)

Michael Bell is fancied to register his first juvenile winner of the year with this daughter of Havana Grey who has been working well on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Queen's Guard 18:45 Doncaster Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Equiano Springs (3.05 Newmarket)

Has a solid strike-rate at both Newmarket courses and is 2lb lower than when last successful. Hasn't put his best foot forward so far this year, but positives can be taken from his fourth at Haydock on his penultimate start.

Tom Gibbings

Equiano Springs 15:05 Newmarket (July) Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Tom Tate

