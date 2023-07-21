The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Market Rasen and Newbury on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Novel Legend (2.25 Newbury)

The James Fanshawe-trained four-year-old is a course-and-distance winner having won by an impressive six lengths in the spring, recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 102 in the process. His latest effort at the royal meeting came close to matching that figure when he finished seventh in the Ascot Stakes, four lengths behind Ahorsewithnoname. The form of that race has worked out well with the runner-up, Calling The Wind, subsequently landing the Northumberland Plate. Novel Legend was running off a mark of 94 at Ascot, and will do so again, while William Buick is a notable jockey booking with regular rider Daniel Muscutt engaged at Newmarket. His only other run at Newbury saw him finish second, so it's a track he appears to like and he should be in a with a solid chance.

Courtland (3.15 Market Rasen)

Peter Bowen bids for a ninth Summer Plate success at the track and has two live chances with two-time race winner Francky Du Berlais and Courtlands, who is also a course-and-distance winner. The latter has been the more reliant performer for the yard as of late and has won all three starts this term by a combined 20 lengths, with his recent victory at the track earning him a career-best RPR of 133. That win earlier this month came on good ground and with conditions expected to be described as similar, there's no reason why he should be overlooked in the market. The form from his penultimate victory at Worcester has been franked with the fourth-placed horse winning next time out and Courtland can run a big race.

La Guarida (3.35 Newbury)

You only have to look at Richard Hannon's record in this race to favour one of his runners in the Newbury feature. The Wiltshire-based trainer has won this contest four times since 2014 and La Guarida appears to be his best chance. Owned by Amo Racing, the two-year-old filly made a smart debut when finishing third of ten at Goodwood, before getting her head in front impressively at Goodwood. The form from that 6f maiden has worked out superbly with the second, third and fourth all winning their next starts. Her latest effort in the Chesham Stakes at Ascot was disappointed, but she appeared to get upset in the pre-parade ring and she was unable to really show her true ability. Kevin Stott, who is operating at a 23 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, retains the ride and La Guarida could surprise a few in the field.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'It's clear we're yet to see the best of her' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.