Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

2.25: King Eagle

This is most likely to be decided by further improvement from King Eagle, who is 2-2 for Nicky Henderson and shaped last time as if this trip would also be within range. Pledgeofallegiance flopped in a good race three weeks ago but had impressed going into that and a return to form from him may represent the chief danger. In-form C&D winner Malakahna is third on the list, although she is not the only one with reasonable each-way claims.

Richard Austen

King Eagle 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Chepstow

5.09: Hastily

Despite his fine record here, there is a doubt over Macs Dilemma over this new trip and he may not be able to confirm latest course form with Shoot To Kill, who makes the shortlist. Celtic Empress is also considered, while Valkyrian has had valid excuses for her last two defeats and could go well. However, they may all have to give best to the lightly raced Irish challenger Hastily who has run really well in both outings since returning last month, including when only just beaten at Naas last time.

David Bellingham

Hastily 17:09 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Tom McGuinness

Cork

4.15: Chandigah

This seems a good opportunity for Chandigah whose Curragh run behind an Aidan O'Brien-trained colt is probably the best form on display. Spicy Water and Nikki Swango have run creditably behind subsequent stakes winners. The experienced West Of Wichita can uphold Navan form with Answer Me Nay. Newcomer A Lilac Rolla is worth a mention.

Alan Sweetman

Chandigah 16:15 Cork View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D J Bunyan

Down Royal

7.25: White Caviar

It's worth forgiving White Caviar's effort at the Curragh last time when she probably found the ground too lively and she had looked highly progressive prior to that outing. Mellow Magic is another that should appreciate a return to soft ground and Gradulations has been back in good form of late.

Phill Anderson

White Caviar 19:25 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newmarket

8.10: Terwada

On the back of a wide-margin success at Nottingham, Terwada could well progress further and defy an opening mark of 90. Improving Pastiche is feared most, ahead of Oliver Show who is another unexposed 3yo.

Steve Boow

Terwada 20:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ed Walker

Thirsk

2.00: Latin Five

There are lots with chances but Paul Midgley's Latin Five signalled he's ready to open his account for 2023 when a strong-travelling second at Beverley last time, so he edges the vote. Mehmo is feared most under a 5lb penalty for his stylish success at the same track with Foreseeable Future and Stallone both well in the mix too.

Peter Entwistle

Latin Five 14:00 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Elle-May Croot Tnr: Paul Midgley

Uttoxeter

3.55: Broomfields Cave

Most of these have something to prove but dual point winner Broomfields Cave got off the mark under rules when justifying favouritism at Southwell last month. He has a 7lb rise to deal with but he's still unexposed as a stayer and is open to more progress. The main danger is Hungry Hill, who has finished runner-up in two of his three handicaps including behind an improver at Perth three weeks ago. Another to consider is Classic Concorde, who ran well back over hurdles at Worcester last time.

David Moon

Broomfields Cave 15:55 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

York

7.50: Spirit Dancer

C&D regular Spirit Dancer can win this for the second consecutive season. Box To Box has been running really well but at Chester, which is his favourite course, and perhaps the chief threat to the selection will come from Brunch, for whom the step up in trip is worth a go. Jean Baptiste is in good form.

Ben Hutton

Spirit Dancer 19:50 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Uttoxeter and York on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.