TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Image link

Ascot

3.00: Git Maker

The rematch between last month's course-and-distance Victtorino and Yeah Man is one key element in this puzzle and although there is no doubt that the latter can make his mark in good races this season, there's a suspicion that it will be over longer trips and/or on soft ground rather than good to soft. Victtorino is therefore second choice behind Git Maker (nap) who comes to this race from a different angle, taking a step up in class after leaving a most positive impression in three small-field handicaps. The Badger Beer winner Blackjack Magic completes the shortlist.
Richard Austen

Silk
Git Maker15:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Haydock

11.45: Knowwhentoholdem

This could start with a battle of wills between three of the recent winners who all like to lead. Chti Balko is still well treated despite his Bangor win, Whistle Stop Tour has a better chance in a handicap than under a penalty in a novice and Lord Of Cheshire (second choice) made a good impression at Warwick. Knowwhentoholdem (nap) has more to prove but he is bred to stay well and his form in bumpers and over hurdles suggests that a strongly run race at this trip will suit now that he goes handicapping. El Jefe is in terrific form but a stiffer test than he's tackled of late may not be quite his bag.
Emily Weber

Silk
Knowwhentoholdem11:45 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb)Tnr: Anthony Charlton

Lingfield

11.40: Sixties Chic

A few of the more likely candidates, notably Granary Queen (second choice), Storymaker and Laura's Breeze, need their heads putting in front as late as possible. Sixties Chic (nap) wasn't seen to best effect here on Wednesday but she finished in front of a couple of today's rivals over course-and-distance last month and can resume winning ways back over this trip.
Paul Smith

 

Silk
Sixties Chic11:40 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Bass (3lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

Newcastle

2.15: Montegard

Recent course-and-distance winner North Parade (second choice) still looks well handicapped after a 7lb rise, while Eden Mill has made good progress this autumn and could have further improvement to come. However, the most interesting runner is unexposed four-year-old Montregard (nap), who has fitness to prove after an eight-month absence but was not fully extended when winning a Warwick maiden in the spring and could have quite a bit up his sleeve for handicaps this season.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Montregard14:15 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Published on 23 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 23 December 2023

