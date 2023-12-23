Racing Post logo
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Silk
Sixties Chic11:40 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: George Bass (3lb)Tnr: Jack Channon
Silk
Knowwhentoholdem11:45 Haydock
Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb)Tnr: Anthony Charlton
Silk
Montregard14:15 Newcastle
Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey
Silk
Git Maker15:00 Ascot
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Sixties Chic 11.40 Lingfield
Picked off late on over C&D last month, an effort sandwiched by 6f wins at Wolverhampton and here; came up short over 6f here on Wednesday but she was poorly positioned in a race in which the pace held up; still looks well treated and she's a strong contender.

Knowwhentoholdem 11.45 Haydock
Quite a cosy winner of Newton Abbot bumper (heavy) in late 2021; getting to grips with hurdles since back from an absence and his Newton Abbot second (2m2f, soft) in April last time was encouraging; capable of better now handicapping.

Montregard 2.15 Newcastle
Half-brother to top-class chaser Protektorat; not seen since winning a Warwick maiden (2m3f, good) in April but, after only two career starts, could have significant further improvement to come in handicaps.

Git Maker 3.00 Ascot
Won six of nine races under rules; all of his five chases have been in small fields but he looks on the up, ending last season with two wins at Catterick (3m1f, soft) in January and reappearing with another at Lingfield (2m7f, good to soft) last month; up another 5lb and this is much more of a test but he may well pass it.

Published on 23 December 2023

Last updated 08:00, 23 December 2023

