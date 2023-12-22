Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Roarin' Success (1.25 Lingfield)
Joint-trainers Harry and Roger Charlton can strike with this filly, who finished strongly in a blanket finish at Kempton and will be suited by the return to a mile.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Cap Du Mathan (1.50 Ascot)
Finished a respectable fourth on his seasonal return here seven weeks ago and should appreciate this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Git Maker (3.00 Ascot)
The Jamie Snowden-trained seven-year-old is in the form of his life, having recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings last time. He has won six of his nine starts, finishing second on two other occasions, and is seeking a four-timer.
Liam Headd
West Country nap
Altobelli (3.35 Ascot)
Excellent second in his warm-up for this over course and distance. Should improve for that effort and has big potential.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Nemean Lion (3.35 Ascot)
Gained an impressive success on his return in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and then made a number of jumping errors in the Greatwood Hurdle when he did well to finish fifth. Looks a decent each-way play in an open race, if back to his best.
Neil McCabe
Handicappers' nap
El Elefante (12.55 Haydock)
Lost her unbeaten record when finishing fifth behind the smart Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham, but the Lucinda Russell-trained mare sets a good standard back against her own sex.
Steve Mason
