Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Roarin' Success (1.25 Lingfield)

Joint-trainers Harry and Roger Charlton can strike with this filly, who finished strongly in a blanket finish at Kempton and will be suited by the return to a mile.

Richard Lowther

Roarin' Success 13:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Speed figures

Cap Du Mathan (1.50 Ascot)

Finished a respectable fourth on his seasonal return here seven weeks ago and should appreciate this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Cap Du Mathan 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Git Maker (3.00 Ascot)

The Jamie Snowden-trained seven-year-old is in the form of his life, having recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings last time. He has won six of his nine starts, finishing second on two other occasions, and is seeking a four-timer.

Liam Headd

Git Maker 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

West Country nap

Altobelli (3.35 Ascot)

Excellent second in his warm-up for this over course and distance. Should improve for that effort and has big potential.

James Stevens

Altobelli 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Nemean Lion (3.35 Ascot)

Gained an impressive success on his return in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and then made a number of jumping errors in the Greatwood Hurdle when he did well to finish fifth. Looks a decent each-way play in an open race, if back to his best.

Neil McCabe

Nemean Lion 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Handicappers' nap

El Elefante (12.55 Haydock)

Lost her unbeaten record when finishing fifth behind the smart Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham, but the Lucinda Russell-trained mare sets a good standard back against her own sex.

Steve Mason

El Elefante 12:55 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

