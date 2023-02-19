Nap of day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Musselburgh

3.55:

The Nicky Richards-trained HARD IRON has won his first three handicaps with something to spare and his winning spree can continue. Faithfulflyer is another progressive novice and he could be the stand-out danger. Lastofthecosmics is another who can run well.

Ben Hutton

Newbury

4.10:

Jonjo O'Neill's TRAPISTA hasn't progressed as expected since her very promising third at Chepstow first time back but she still appeals as the best option here. None of her rivals ran well last time but the in-form Chris Gordon is evidently happy to go again over fences with Alto Alto and he could be second best.

Alistair Jones

Punchestown

2.40:

Clash of the big yards here and it is hard to overlook the Elliott pair. Shecouldbeanything should go close back in mares company, but preference is for HARMONYA MAKER who is a relentless galloping type and will take some beating. Eabha Grace looks best of the Mullins duo.

Justin O'Hanlon

