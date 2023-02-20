Nap of day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

3.15:

Off a very low weight upped in grade, Post Chaise (nap) could well continue his progress and take his chase record to 3-3. He has done well, initially over hurdles, since handicapping and should have more to offer over fences. Lord Roco, who has been knocking at the door in this sphere, is second choice ahead of the consistent Destiny Is All. Plenty of the others can also be viewed positively.

Steve Boow

Lingfield

3.35:

This can go to Gabriel's Getaway (nap), who hit a clear personal best with an easy win on his handicap/chase debut at Taunton and has plenty of scope for further progress in this sphere. Second choice is Hector Jaguen, who kicked off his chase career with a creditable third at Plumpton and is 2lb lower here. David Pipe's in-form veteran Dindin has each-way claims, while others who could be in the mix are Tamaris and Madiba Passion.

David Moon

Newcastle

5.00:

Three of the six runners are making their stable debuts with Typewritten and the unexposed Casa Luna possibilities from that group. Buxted Too is much respected in his bid for the four-timer as he only appears to do just enough, but he may struggle to confirm recent C&D running with Jubilee Girl (nap) on 5lb worse terms, especially as Karl Burke's filly remains unexposed.

David Bellingham

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.