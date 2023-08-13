Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Daarree (2.45 Kempton)

Contested three strong maidens before a promising third on his handicap debut for Owen Burrows at Chelmsford, where he would have gone close to winning with a clear run. Clearly capable from this mark in what doesn't look the strongest race.

Harry Wilson

Daarree 14:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Eyecatcher

Drama (5.30 Windsor)

James Ferguson's colt ran on nicely from off the pace on his debut at Newbury and won't have to improve much to get off the mark here.

Steffan Edwards

Drama 17:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Ferguson

Handicappers' nap

Aighear (8.40 Hamilton)

Took time to find her form last season before winning on soft ground over course and distance in August, going on to win over 1m7f off 1lb higher than her current mark. Ran her best race this year when runner-up at Musselburgh last time and the Jim Goldie-trained mare looks set to go one better.

Paul Curtis

Aighear 20:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Bodygroove (5.00 Kempton)

Showed his true colours when upped in trip at Wolverhampton a month ago and can maintain his progress off a 4lb higher mark.

Dave Edwards

Bodygroove 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Newmarket nap

Bibendum (3.00 Wolverhampton)

Not drawn the best but has improved since his promising debut third at Yarmouth for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Bibendum 15:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Hedonista (5.00 Kempton)

First and second in her two all-weather starts and should go well back at a course where she ran well on her debut, with her yard and jockey Tom Marquand in flying form.

Jamie Griffith

Hedonista 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

Read more . . .

'He hit the line hard and staying trips will be his forte' - our man's three Monday wagers

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Kempton on Monday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.