Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Daarree (2.45 Kempton)
Contested three strong maidens before a promising third on his handicap debut for Owen Burrows at Chelmsford, where he would have gone close to winning with a clear run. Clearly capable from this mark in what doesn't look the strongest race.
Harry Wilson
Drama (5.30 Windsor)
James Ferguson's colt ran on nicely from off the pace on his debut at Newbury and won't have to improve much to get off the mark here.
Steffan Edwards
Aighear (8.40 Hamilton)
Took time to find her form last season before winning on soft ground over course and distance in August, going on to win over 1m7f off 1lb higher than her current mark. Ran her best race this year when runner-up at Musselburgh last time and the Jim Goldie-trained mare looks set to go one better.
Paul Curtis
Bodygroove (5.00 Kempton)
Showed his true colours when upped in trip at Wolverhampton a month ago and can maintain his progress off a 4lb higher mark.
Dave Edwards
Bibendum (3.00 Wolverhampton)
Not drawn the best but has improved since his promising debut third at Yarmouth for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes
Hedonista (5.00 Kempton)
First and second in her two all-weather starts and should go well back at a course where she ran well on her debut, with her yard and jockey Tom Marquand in flying form.
Jamie Griffith
