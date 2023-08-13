Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Daarree (2.45 Kempton)

Contested three strong maidens before a promising third on his handicap debut for Owen Burrows at Chelmsford, where he would have gone close to winning with a clear run. Clearly capable from this mark in what doesn't look the strongest race.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Daarree14:45 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Eyecatcher

Drama (5.30 Windsor)

James Ferguson's colt ran on nicely from off the pace on his debut at Newbury and won't have to improve much to get off the mark here.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Drama17:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Ferguson

Handicappers' nap

Aighear (8.40 Hamilton)

Took time to find her form last season before winning on soft ground over course and distance in August, going on to win over 1m7f off 1lb higher than her current mark. Ran her best race this year when runner-up at Musselburgh last time and the Jim Goldie-trained mare looks set to go one better.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Aighear20:40 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Bodygroove (5.00 Kempton)

Showed his true colours when upped in trip at Wolverhampton a month ago and can maintain his progress off a 4lb higher mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Bodygroove17:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Newmarket nap

Bibendum (3.00 Wolverhampton)

Not drawn the best but has improved since his promising debut third at Yarmouth for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes

Silk
Bibendum15:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Hedonista (5.00 Kempton)

First and second in her two all-weather starts and should go well back at a course where she ran well on her debut, with her yard and jockey Tom Marquand in flying form.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Hedonista17:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 18:11, 13 August 2023
