The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Kempton on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Musterion (2.25 Wolverhampton)

Has run with credit in a pair of all-weather handicaps since stepped up in trip, including when finishing just over two lengths behind a front-running improver from Sir Mark Prescott's stable over 1m2f at Lingfield two starts ago. The drop to 7f was massively against her next time, but she was by no means disgraced in fifth, and the return to further is in her favour. She's run well around here before and should get a good position from stall two.

Daarree (2.45 Kempton)

Contested three high-quality novices, far from disgraced in the first two before a poor effort at Leicester, and the very quick ground may have gone against him last time. He looked outpaced before staying on for a six-length sixth on debut at Newmarket behind Covey, who landed a handicap off a mark of 90 and finished midfield in the Jersey at Royal Ascot, and followed that up with a seventh at the same course behind the 95-rated Quddwah. A mark of 67 should be well within his capabilities, and his promising third on handicap debut at Chelmsford, where he would've gone very close to winning with a clear run, showed he had races in him.

Rose Light (4.30 Kempton)

Recent form figures of 056 look uninspiring, but all those efforts came on turf and she had previously shown enough on the all-weather to suggest she was capable of winning at this level. She improved on her Lingfield seventh over a mile when stepped up in trip at Newcastle last October, finishing four lengths behind Wonderful Tonight, who has subsequently landed a Listed race in France. She was then turned over as favourite on her final start for Andrew Balding, but she reappeared after a 162-day break with a three-quarter-length third in a handicap at Lingfield, where she raced wide and made up a lot of ground late on. On that evidence, the extra furlong should suit, and she is now 6lb lower than that Lingfield effort.

