The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham and Naas on Monday

(3.25 Hexham)

The Victor Thompson-trained nine-year-old has generally been a model of consistency and still looks well-handicapped off of his current mark. A winner of two of his last four starts under rules, Ex S'ELance looked to be crying out for a step up in trip last time when battling bravely to win over 2m4f at Newcastle by a short head. His mark has only been nudged up 1lb to 84 for that and while he has become exposed, he has won and placed twice at Hexham before and three miles should be no problem for him, given he won an Alnwick point-to-point over that trip earlier this year.

(6.40 Naas)

Tenebrism is high-class at her best and she looks like she will be incredibly tough to beat in the Listed Woodlands Stakes. The versatile four-year-old is a dual Group 1 winner at both six and seven furlongs, as well as running with great credit in top-level contests over a mile. However, she thrived on her return to sprinting last time when an easy winner of a Listed race at Cork. The drop to five furlongs will be no issue at all, given she won her debut over course-and-distance, and in-form trainer Aidan O'Brien has found another perfect opportunity for her.

(7.10 Naas)

Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore could be in line for a profitable evening, with Boogie Woogie also looking cherry-ripe to get off the mark. The regally bred daughter of Dubawi out of Irish Oaks winner Seventh Heaven took the eye when a staying-on second at Leopardstown last time. She will relish further in time, but the yard took this with a very similar type in the classy Emily Dickinson a year ago. O'Brien is also in flying form, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

