Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Punters focusing on the £50,000 Placepot guarantee have an interesting Kempton card to study.

Island Of Skye , who ran a cracker when a neck second to Buy The Dip at Brighton two starts ago, should go close in leg one (1.30). Wake Up Harry , well handicapped on his best form and nicely drawn in stall one, also merits inclusion.

English Rose and Silver Leaf defend unbeaten records in leg two (2.00). Both have penalties to concede, but their greater experience could give them a valuable edge.

Lucentio and Royal Power , who both shaped nicely first time out, look the pair to focus on in leg three (2.30), while Midair stands out in leg four (3.00).

Three-time course winner Belloccio seems sure to run a big race in leg five (3.30), with highly progressive and unbeaten Measured Time also worth putting in.

The final leg (4.00) is understandably competitive for an £80,000 final, but it will be disappointing nonetheless if the admirable Graignes doesn’t make the boldest of bids to round off an excellent season under William Buick.

Kempton Placepot perm

1.30

6 Wake Up Harry

9 Island Of Skye

2.00

1 English Rose

2 Silver Leaf

2.30

3 Lucentio

6 Royal Power

3.00

6 Midair

3.30

1 Belloccio

4 Measured Time

4.00

2 Graignes

2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.