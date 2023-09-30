ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV3 races on Saturday

1.50 Newmarket

Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (Group 2), 1m

This Group 2 often produces top-class middle-distance prospects and this year’s race looks full of depth. Aidan O’Brien has won this race twice in the last five years and is back with Group 2 runner-up Capulet, who will take on the Solario winner Aablan and a host of promising types in Ghostwriter, Al Musmak and Macduff.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ghostwriter

Time ratings hand the percentage call to GHOSTWRITER. Capulet is second choice ahead of Aablan and Al Musmak.

Ghostwriter 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

2.05 Chester

Watergate Cup Handicap, 2m2½f

This race features some progressive stayers, the best of whom looks to be Baez, who recently notched four consecutive wins at the track last time and should be suited by this extra distance. Last year’s winner Emiyn is back for more while last-time-out winners Zealandia and Yorkindness can also be competitive.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Emiyn

The front-running EMIYN loves it here and can land this race for the second year running. Yorkindness can follow him home.

2.25 Newmarket

Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (Group 1), 6f

This premier juvenile contest for sprinting fillies has been weakened by the late absence of Relief Rally. The ceiling of Jasna’s Secret's ability is unknown, while Sacred Angel represents Group 1 form courtesy of her Prix Morny fourth.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Soprano

Jasna's Secret is hugely respected but this could be the day that everything comes together for the talented SOPRANO.

Soprano 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: George Boughey

2.40 Haydock

cavani.co.uk The Dapper Dash For Cash Handicap, 5f

A trappy sprint handicap which will see the usual mix of quirky and consistent types clash. The topweight Silky Wilkie hasn’t won since April but has been busy running excellent races, while Proverb and Manilla Scouse have solid claims.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Clearpoint

Never Dark shouldn't be underestimated off his low weight but CLEARPOINT starts out for a new yard on a competitive mark.

Clearpoint 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

3.00 Newmarket

Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (Group 1), 6f

It is an excellent and absorbing running of this colts’ Group 1 with the unbeaten Vandeek heading the market after nosing ahead late on in the Prix Morny last time. The Coventry winner River Tiber and July Stakes winner Jasour reoppose, while new blood comes in the shape of the sponsor’s Task Force and the Gimcrack hero Lake Forest.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Task Force

Vandeek and River Tiber bring the best form but an interesting alternative is TASK FORCE. Jasour is also respected.

3.40 Newmarket

bet365 Cambridgeshire, 1m1f

If there is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper in this year’s cavalry charge down the Rowley Mile perhaps it is the improving three-year-old Greek Order, who has looked classy in winning the last twice. Last year’s third Dual Identity bounced back to form with an easy win last time, while Liberty Lane, Crack Shot and Oviedo all have claims.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bopedro

Preference is for BOPEDRO (nap), who has a fine record at the Newmarket courses and caught the eye when unlucky in Ireland last time.

Bopedro 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 NEWMARKET: GHOSTWRITER

Race 2, 2.05 CHESTER: EMIYN

Race 3, 2.25 NEWMARKET: SOPRANO

Race 4, 2.40 HAYDOCK: CLEARPOINT

Race 5, 3.00 NEWMARKET: TASK FORCE

Race 6, 3.15 HAYDOCK: LAKOTA BLUE

Race 7, 3.40 NEWMARKET: BOPEDRO

Read these next:

'This has been the plan all season' - trainers on their chances of winning the Cambridgeshire

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Newmarket on ITV3 on Saturday

'Vandeek is a top-class colt, he'll take all the beating' - Crisfords confident ahead of Middle Park clash

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

