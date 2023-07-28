ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Ascot Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes, Group 3,, 6f

Clive Cox's two-year-olds have been flying this month and impressive debut winner Symbology steps up in class following an eyecatching York success. Soprano and Pretty Crystal, the third and fifth from the Albany Stakes over the course and distance, also return and Godolphin send out Dazzling Star who looked just that at Newmarket last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Lunar Shine

Came from near last to first at Thirsk, looking decidedly useful; respected

Lunar Shine 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

2.05 York

Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap, 5f

Britain and Ireland's champion jump jockeys turn attention to the Flat for one day at York, with Brian Hughes and Paul Townend both set to blitz down the Knavesmire. Hughes' Sound Reason is a likely favourite having won at Beverley last time out while Sean Bowen has already ridden a Flat winner this year and could double up with Speedacus.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ey Up It's Maggie

Disappointing the last twice but returns from a break and Paul Townend takes the ride

Ey Up It's Maggie 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: Tony Coyle

2.25 Ascot

Longines Valiant Stakes, Group 3, 1m

Ed Walker landed this contest with Dreamloper two years ago and sends out Random Harvest, who is seeking a first big win of the season having posted two second-place efforts at Group level. The unbeaten Cadeau Belle looks interesting for Johnny Murtagh while Ameynah has her first since last season's 1,000 Guineas.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Random Harvest

Won Group 3 on soft; 2nd at royal meeting and big shout if forgiven recent Newmarket run

Random Harvest 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

2.40 York

Sky Bet Dash Handicap, 6f

Lucky Man was only narrowly touched off in this contest 12 months ago and returns for Richard Spencer, taking on recent course winner The Green Man and the well-handicapped Summerghand. Barefoot Angel was successful a Group 3 level in last year's juvenile campaign and is a notable runner for Richard Fahey on her first start since wind surgery.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aberama Gold

Two wins last month and another big run on recent stable debut; firmly in calculations

Aberama Gold 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

3.00 Ascot

Moet & Chandon International Stakes, 7f

Biggles is likely to head the betting for this £150,000 prize following a convincing victory in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. Fresh looks to defend the prize off only 3lb higher while a strong three-year-old challenge is headed by Ramazan. Old favourites Ropey Guest, Escobar and Safe Voyage also feature.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Fresh

Completed a notable C&D double last term, the first leg in this race; respected

Fresh 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: James Fanshawe

3.15 York Sky Bet York Stakes, Group 2, 1m2½f

My Prospero has been campaigned exclusively in Group 1 company for the last 12 months but William Haggas may have found a winnable opportunity for the Lockinge and Prince of Wales's Stakes fourth. Royal Champion makes his first start since landing the Wolferton while Mashhoor and Alflaila seek a fourth victory in a row.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Alflaila

Highly progressive last year; returns from absence but he's a major player nevertheless

Alflaila 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.40 Ascot

King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, Group 1, 1m4f

It is billed to be a complete all-time classic middle distance race with Derby hero Auguste Rodin facing the world's finest middle-distance prospects in Emily Upjohn, Hukum, Westover and defending champion Pyledriver. King Of Steel was second in the Derby before winning the King Edward VIII Stakes, perhaps he could turn the tables.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: King Of Steel

Close second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby, then went one better at Royal Ascot; respected

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 ASCOT: LUNAR SHINE

Race 2, 2.05 YORK: EY UP IT'S MAGGIE

Race 3, 2.25 ASCOT: RANDOM HARVEST

Race 4, 2.40 YORK: ABERAMA GOLD

Race 5, 3.00 ASCOT: FRESH

Race 6, 3.15 YORK: ALFLAILA

Race 7, 3.40 ASCOT: KING OF STEEL

Read these next:

'He has some serious soft-ground form' - Paul Kealy has five tips for King George day on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.