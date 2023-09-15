ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV4 on day two of the St Leger festival

1.50 Doncaster

Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (Listed Race), 7f

The Owen Burrows-trained War Rooms bids for a second course-and-distance success following a wide-margin victory on his debut in July. Local Hero, trained by Richard Hannon, also scored at the first attempt at Kempton and drops back in trip here. Warm Spell and Battle Cry have improved from their first starts, while Kingdom Of Riches is another to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: War Rooms

Powered clear over course and distance on his debut in July and he's high on the shortlist this afternoon

2.25 Doncaster

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2), 5f

All eyes will be on warm favourite Big Evs, who attempts to bounce back to winning form after a disappointing run in the Nunthorpe at York last time out. Listed winners Inquisitively and Kylian also hold serious claims, while the Heather Main-trained Zoulu Chief bids to complete a hat-trick. Elsewhere, Flora Of Bermuda is proven on soft ground and outsider Rosario should not be overlooked after a winning debut.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Francis Meynell

Cosy win on recent debut at Navan and this Irish raider is an interesting contender

3.00 Doncaster

Betfred Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2), 2m2f

It's a small but strong field for Friday's feature contest as last year's 1-2 Coltrane and Trueshan clash for the first time since May. The pair have met four times before, with the score level between the two leading stayers, but Coltrane brings winning form into the race after landing the Lonsdale Cup last time out. Course winners Sweet William and The Grand Visir have to be considered, while Broome has competed at the highest level around the world.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Coltrane

Won this last year; in career-best form on three of four starts this term; set to go well

3.35 Doncaster

Betfred Mallard Handicap, 1m6½f

The consistent Bague D'Or, who has only finished outside the top two once in his last ten starts, returns for James Ferguson after a smart run at York last month. He takes on course winners Real Dream and Rhythmic Intent, while market leader The Goat has shown significant improvement in his last two starts and should run another big race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: The Goat

12-length win on soft at Glorious Goodwood, whereas his other turf runs were on good to firm

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 DONCASTER: WAR ROOMS

Race 2, 2.05 SANDOWN: COVER POINT

Race 3, 2.25 DONCASTER: FRANCIS MEYNELL

Race 4, 2.40 SANDOWN: DEVIL'S ANGEL

Race 5, 2.45 CHESTER: CAPTAIN CUDDLES

Race 6, 3.00 DONCASTER: COLTRANE

Race 7, 3.35 DONCASTER: THE GOAT

