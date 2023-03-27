Huntingdon Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £100,000 guarantee

has taken well to fences with a first and a second in two chase starts and is selected to get us through the opening leg (1.30) of the Placepot at Huntingdon.

The following juvenile fillies' hurdle (2.00) looks even more straightforward with , who was initially entered for the Triumph and Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, expected to get the job done.

The 2m4f handicap chase (2.30) is tougher. The two who make most appeal are , who can go well off a decent mark on his second start after wind surgery, and , whose two best efforts this season have come over course and distance.

I'll hope Tenfold lets down favourite backers in the maiden hurdle (3.00) and plump for instead. He defied odds of 66-1 last time with a good second to a subsequent winner, and the slightly slower ground will suit.

Ike Sport is another market leader I'm slightly lukewarm on in the next (3.30). Preference is for , Dan and Harry Skelton's sole runner of the day, and , who is well handicapped on his bumper form.

The two to side with in a wide-open final leg (4.00) are Desert Fortune and Harry's Hottie. The 3m point-to-point winner is interesting over a trip this far for the first time under rules, while is guaranteed to stay the 3m1f distance and is interesting in first-time blinkers.

Huntingdon Placepot perm

1.30

8 Aikenbreakinheart

2.00

1 Greyval

2.30

2 Alberic

4 Master Malcolm

3.00

3 Estacas

3.30

4 Global Famenglory

5 Mikhailovich

4.00

2 Desert Fortune

4 Harry’s Hottie

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

