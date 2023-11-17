Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin

Lucky Sweynesse

Lucky Sweynesse leads the charge towards next month’s rich international meeting when tackling the Group 2 6f Jockey Club Sprint (7.30) as his final prep race at Sha Tin on Sunday.

With three weeks remaining, this is a chance to observe and assess several major contenders for the fabulous HKIR fixture, and as the equal seventh top-rated in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse rankings, Lucky Sweynesse , is the star of the show.

On his most recent outing, the gelding was leading but hanging in over the closing stages, and Zac Purton stopped riding to avoid possible interference when he heard a call from Karis Teetan, who was immediately behind him on Victor The Winner. The race was lost in that split second as Sight Success, who had built up momentum on the outside, was able to snatch victory by a short head on the line.

The key this time is that Lucky Sweynesse is favoured greatly by the set weights conditions, and he should win his first race of the season.

Wellington runs for the first time since an unsuccessful trip to Royal Ascot in June. The seven-year-old will also be having his first start for Jamie Richards, having formerly been with Richard Gibson, who left the training ranks at the end of last season. He looks the danger.

The well-regarded Beauty Eternal , with Purton aboard, is expected to step up to the mark in the set weights Group 2 Jockey Club Mile (8.05) despite meeting the excellent California Spangle 9lb wrong on ratings, while the reappearance of Derby winner Voyage Bubble adds spice to a fascinating contest.

Hugh Bowman made a winning start to his new association with California Spangle, but has since been injured in a fall which rules him out until after Christmas. Matthew Chadwick, who won on the gelding two years ago, deputises and is surely aware Purton will make every effort to control the race.

The Group 2 Jockey Club Cup (8.40) over 1m2f is wide open, as the scrap takes place for the best local to augment Romantic Warrior’s Hong Kong challenge in next month’s Cup over the same distance.

Russian Emperor has the best credentials, but he will surely need at least another outing to be near his peak, which leaves the improving Straight Arron , already with three runs under his belt this season and appearing to be coming back into form.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

4 Turin Mascot

10 CP Brave

7.30

1 Lucky Sweynesse

2 Wellington

8.05

1 California Spangle

5 Beauty Eternal

8.40

1 Russian Emperor

6 Straight Arron

9.15

8 Northern Beaches

11 Star Mac

9.50

4 Simple Hedge

7 Golden Samurai

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 4.30am.

