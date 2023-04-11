Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Maldives

1.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

E Universe

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Nimble Nimbus

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Alexis Badel, who has recaptured his best form in recent weeks, is the jockey to follow on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley and the progressive in the mile handicap (3.15) is arguably his best chance.

Badel has been on a rollercoaster ride this season, missing seven weeks through injury following a fall in November, and then being replaced on top sprinter Wellington, only to then bounce back by winning the Hong Kong Derby on 45-1 shot Voyage Bubble.

Doubles at two of the past three meetings are evidence he is riding at the top of his game and the improving Nimble Nimbus comes as a welcome first booking for the Frenchman, a natural light weight, who can comfortably make 8st 10lb.

Hugh Bowman partnered the Ricky Yiu-trained five-year-old to wins on his last two starts but he can't make the weight this time with the rise in grade, leaving Badel to benefit. The Australian stays loyal to Savaquin, who notched a first victory in two years last time.

In a race with several contenders, the main danger to Nimble Nimbus is the Danny Shum-trained Gorytus, who is 3-13 in Hong Kong, having won a novice at York and been fourth in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes for Richard Fahey prior to export.

Badel is just the right partner for in the Sports Club Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (1.15) over an extended mile. The New Zealand-bred six-year-old is a hard ride and responded well when Badel partnered him into second last time behind smart Hava Nageela.

Drawn in stall one, Maldives should be up behind the pace right from the start and is ideally placed to win on his current mark, having dropped 14lb since the start of the season. Zone D is his likeliest threat.

Bowman has consolidated his position as third in the jockey rankings with 43 wins — behind Zac Purton (116) and Vincent Ho (60) — and he can add to his tally with likely improver in the 6f handicap (2.45), in which Badel’s mount A Americ Te Specso is the main opposition.

Bowman is on record as saying E Universe is a proper prospect coming through the grades and this is another chance for the three-year-old to realise his potential.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

1 Zone D

6 Maldives

1.45

2 Atomic Energy

4 G One Excellent

2.15

4 Splendid Living

6 Sturdy Ruby

2.45

4 A Americ Te Specso

5 E Universe

3.15

8 Gorytus

10 Nimble Nimbus

3.50

2 Gold Gold Baby

8 Magniac

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

