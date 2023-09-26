Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Turin Mascot

1.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Togepi

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Hoss

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton can grab an overdue share of the limelight with a strong book of eight rides, headed by the progressive Turin Mascot in the HKEX Cup (1.15) at Happy Valley.

It is rare for the six-time champion not to be topping the jockeys’ standings after five meetings, but that is the case as Purton plays second fiddle to Hugh Bowman, who leads him 9-6 after making a brilliant start to the season.

Turin Mascot has plenty of upside having won 3-5, including a mile handicap at the Curragh, for Joseph O’Brien prior to export, and although he has already won in Hong Kong, he could still be well handicapped.

He scored on his most recent start at the end of June, running on strongly to score over 1m3f at Happy Valley. He is by the sprinter Caravaggio but the stamina comes from his dam, who is a daughter of Galileo.

Drawn on the inside (stall one), he should enjoy a perfect rail run behind the pace and has most to fear from his former stablemate S J Tourbillon, twice a local winner who was fourth to Hurricane Lane when pacemaker in the Dante at York two years ago.

Purton can follow up aboard the Jamie Richards-trained Hoss in the 6f handicap (3.15). The five-year-old is a son of Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente, yet his three wins have come over course and distance, and he looks like striking again.

Hoss went up 24lb in the ratings last season but he may not have reached his ceiling despite defeats at Sha Tin at his last two starts. He will be more at home on the tighter city course, and from stall five, he should be perfectly placed from the start. Wonder Kit is his main danger.

Cody Mo Wai-kit, one of two new trainers this season, is tipped to open his account with Bowman's mount Togepi in the 6f handicap (2.45).

Mo, a former long-time assistant trainer to Tony Cruz, inherited Togepi from Tony Millard, who relinquished his licence and returned to South Africa earlier this year. The five-year-old has gone up 6lb for winning on his most recent outing and looks reasonably treated here.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

Race 4 (1st leg, 1.15): 4 S J Tourbillon, 5 Turin Mascot

Race 5 (2nd leg, 1.45): 2 Flying Silver, 8 Celtic Times

Race 6 (3rd leg, 2.15): 3 Lucky Gor, 9 Oversubscribed

Race 7 (4th leg, 2.45): 1 Baby Crystal, 8 Togepi

Race 8 (5th leg, 3.15): 5 Wonder Kit, 6 Hoss

Race 9 (6th leg, 3.50): 4 Sixth Generation, 10 Sweet Briar

'His stamina should come into play late' - Andrew Cooper provides three tips for Wednesday

