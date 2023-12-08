Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday selections at Sha Tin

Simple Hedge

5.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Warm Heart

6.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helios Express

10.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

John Size is always a trainer to be respected at a meeting as important as the Hong Kong International Races, and one of his best chances on an interesting card is Simple Hedge in the Class 3 7f handicap (5.35).

The four-year-old is on a salvage mission. Last time he was sent off a solid second favourite but suffered a terrible run, trapped wide with no cover for most of the trip and on the receiving end of a hefty bump at the furlong pole. Best to forget he even went to the races.

Drawn nicely in stall five here, Simple Hedge should enjoy the run of the race this time under Zac Purton and get Size’s name on the board early in the day. The gelding had won his two previous outings and still looks well placed on his present mark.

Joao Moreira is back in town on a fleeting visit and it will be like old times when he rides Capital Delight for Caspar Fownes, thus renewing rivalry with Purton in what has the makings of another intriguing battle.

Size also has a great chance with the talented Helios Express , to be ridden by Brenton Abdulla in the concluding Class 2 7f handicap (10.00).

The four-year-old is progressing quickly through the grades having won three of his four starts in Hong Kong after scoring in his sole outing in Australia.

He is by Toronado, and like so many of that breed to race in Hong Kong, he has plenty of ability and his climb up the ladder shows no signs of slowing just yet.

Fantastic Treasure, who is at home over 7f, looks the main opposition in a typically tough race to end the day.

One of the best bets of the card is the Irish filly Warm Heart , the mount of Ryan Moore in the Hong Kong Vase (6.10), over 1m4f.

Having won twice over the trip (or near to it), the Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old is a strong stayer and will enjoy the run of the race from the inside gate in one.

She was unlucky to meet one as good as Inspiral when second in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita last month, and prior to that had won Group 1s at York and Longchamp. She is very classy, and despite Moore putting up 2lb overweight, she will be hard to beat.

There are good reports about the Japanese three-year-old Lebensstil, who is relatively untapped but looks a type well suited to this. He will be partnered by Moreira and gives the magic man a fine opportunity to grab a share of the limelight.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

6.50

1 Lucky Sweynesse

5 Victor The Winner

7.25

2 Ensued

10 CP Brave

8.00

1 Golden Sixty

2 California Spangle

8.40

1 Luxembourg

2 Romantic Warrior

9.20

5 Beauty Waves

13 Champion Method

10.00

5 Fantastic Treasure

7 Helios Express

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote.



