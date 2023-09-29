Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Lucky Eternity

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Super Sunny Sing

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Stoltz

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win



Super Sunny Sing , one of the potential stars to emerge last season, is set to continue his climb to the upper echelons by landing the Class 2 mile handicap (9.05) on an interesting ten-race card at Sha Tin.

The five-year-old Australian import showed his raw talent when landing the 1m1f Hong Kong Classic Cup, the second leg of the four-year-old Triple Crown, but he was found wanting in the 1m2f Derby, beaten three lengths into eighth.

Trainer Chris So persuaded the owners to rest the gelding, the benefit of which showed with an encouraging third on his seasonal debut three weeks ago. The 7f trip was a little short for him but he was running on strongly, hinting there was better to come.

Vincent Ho takes over from Matthew Chadwick, who substituted last time when Ho was sidelined through injury. With a handy draw in stall five, Super Sunny Sing should have every chance to keep rising through the ranks. Beauty Live, Zac Purton’s mount, looks the main danger in a strong race.

As ever, Purton has several top rides, with the Francis Lui-trained Stoltz appearing his best in the Group 3 National Day Cup (9.40) over 5f on the straight course. A small field of seven runners will line up and his draw in stall five is ideal in the circumstances.

Stoltz is very able on his day. He won three on country tracks in Australia and has an impressive 5-13 record in Hong Kong, with all his wins coming over 5f. He has improved massively in the ratings and gives every impression he can even take it to another level this term.

Sight Success is a high-quality sprinter, as he showed with his game fourth in the 6f Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai in March. Resuming from a layoff, he should run well but is asked to give 11lb to Stoltz, which will be a challenge. Kurpany, a surprise last-start winner, looks next best.

Hugh Bowman has made a brilliant start to the season, heading the jockeys’ list on 11 wins, and can add to his tally with the Benno Yung-trained Lucky Eternity in the Class 4 mile handicap (8.35), with the Purton-ridden Snowalot as the main threat.

Lucky Eternity ran on well for second to Pakistan Friend in a similar race a fortnight ago and, with that run under his belt, can go in this time. He has a staying pedigree and should be even better when he gets out to 1m1f and beyond.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

1 Dragon’s Luck

7 Fast Victory

8.35

4 Snowalot

9 Lucky Eternity

9.05

1 Super Sunny Sing

5 Beauty Live

9.40

1 Sight Success

2 Stoltz

10.15

6 Golden Bull

9 Ever Blessing

10.50

1 Majestic Colour

2 Hyper Dragon Ball

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 6am.

