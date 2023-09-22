Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Run Run Cool

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Snaffles

10.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Nordic Dragon

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hugh Bowman is set to continue his brilliant start to the season with an attractive book of eight rides, headed by the talented Nordic Dragon, who seeks his first Sha Tin win in the finale on Sunday's card, the Class 2 6f sprint handicap (10.45).

Bowman has been lightning out of the blocks, landing back-to-back trebles at the last two meetings, and has already established a lead of four wins over reigning champion Zac Purton, who also has several top-class mounts.

Nordic Dragon looked worth every penny of the £700,000 his owner paid at Hong Kong’s International Sale — the second highest ever at the local auction — when he reeled off five wins from eight starts last season, with all victories coming at Happy Valley.

He failed in his solitary outing at Sha Tin, but the old racing adage forgive a horse one bad run is applicable in this instance as the son of Starspangledbanner may have been found out by the 7f distance. Of course, he could also just have had a bad day.

Either way, the Danny Shum-trained Nordic Dragon is the one to beat in a typically competitive Class 2 and he will have the Purton-ridden Flying Ace as his main danger, with Packing Treadmill also expected to be in the mix.

Purton has an excellent chance aboard the capable sprinter Run Run Cool in the Class 3 handicap up the straight 5f course (8.35), where high numbers are the preferred draw. From stall 11, the six-year-old should be well positioned throughout.

The six-year-old is 3-30 in Hong Kong and, significantly, Purton was aboard for all three wins. The gelding is only 2lb higher in the ratings than his winning mark in March, and he has run some good races for minor placings in the meantime. Pleasant Endeavor, drawn 13, is next best.

Among the most interesting runners on the card is the David Hayes-trained Snaffles in the Class 3 mile handicap (10.10), in which he bids for his first local win after winning two of his three starts for Joseph O’Brien in Ireland.

Snaffles, who showed glimpses of ability last season, turned in an eyecatching performance when he made up serious ground for third in a 7f handicap on the opening day of the season. This trip should be more to his liking and he can go in for the in-form Karis Teetan.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

3 Go Hero

4 Lucky Quality

8.35

1 Pleasant Endeavor

4 Run Run Cool

9.05

1 Flagship Warrior

2 Brave Dreams

9.35

1 Green N White

7 Noble Pursuit

10.10

6 Secret Vision

8 Snaffles

10.45

2 Nordic Dragon

6 Flying Ace

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Sha Tin Sunday card

