Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Happy Valley

Juneau Flash

7.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Seasons Wit

8.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Reach Goal

8.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Smart sprinter Seasons Wit can continue his rapid progression through the grades on his seasonal debut in the Class 2 5f Kwangtung Handicap Cup (8.10) on a rare Sunday card at Happy Valley.

The Jamie Richards-trained four-year-old looked the part when he got the hang of things in his first season. After taking three outings to hit the target locally, he then proceeded to ring up a hat-trick of wins over course and distance. Prior to export, he was never out of the first three in five starts for the Freedmans in Australia and, if anything, he appears to have gone on improving in his new environment.

This is his biggest test, but on all evidence he should cope well, particularly with Zac Purton trimming down to 8st 7lb to maintain the partnership.

Caspar Fownes has booked 5lb claimer Alfie Chan for Kurpany, who is racing better than ever this season but must contend with a terrible draw (nine of nine). Still, he has the ability to sneak a place with Whizz Kid arguably next best in the feature race.

Champion trainer John Size’s stable is gradually coming into form, and it is worth noting that two of his three winners so far were ridden by Sydney jockey Brenton Avdulla. The trainer-jockey combination can hit the target again, this time with Juneau Flash in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (7.40).

Juneau Flash is only 1-16 yet it is clear he has an abundance of ability. The son of Starspangledbanner is on his right handicap mark and should be there at the finish providing he gets a clear run at the leaders after settling in the second half of the field.

The Pierre Ng-trained Flaming Eagle is nicely weighted and from an attractive inside draw. He should enjoy a comfortable run behind the leaders throughout and is rated is next best.

The season has started slowly for Alexis Badel, who has chalked up three winners from 80 rides, but he looks set to register a timely success with Reach Goal for Ricky Yiu in the Class 4 1m1f handicap (8.40).

Reach Goal put the writing on the wall with a strong-finishing fourth over 1m at Sha Tin on his last start, and being a 1m3f winner he should relish the increase in distance here. Forever Glorious is his danger.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

7.10

8 Durham Star

9 Management Folks

7.40

2 Juneau Flash

11 Flaming Eagle

8.10

1 Kurpany

8 Seasons Wit

8.40

5 Reach Goal

6 Forever Glorious

9.15

3 Excellent Peers

4 Sixth Generation

9.50

4 Splendid Living

11 June Planet

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Sunday is at 4.45am

Happy Valley card

