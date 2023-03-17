Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Enjoying

Trainer John Size looks set to pull off a famous one-two in the 1m2f Hong Kong Derby (8.40) with and Tuchel, two rapid improvers in a Classic full of talent and potential.

Rarely does a young import create an immediate impression like Beauty Eternal has done in his five starts. It is also unusual to see any horse installed Derby favourite after just three runs at 6f, yet that has been the case with this talented son of Starspangledbanner.

He comes into the Derby off the back of a facile win in a Class 2 1m handicap, rather than tackling the more traditional four-year-old prep races, yet he looks every inch one worthy of heading the market.

The gelding has won four of his five starts and would be unbeaten if not for bad luck in running on his second outing when he was blocked for a run and checked badly in straight. He has not run beyond a mile but being out of a Savabeel mare, you would think he will get the trip, with Zac Purton again on board.

The Derby is a still the most coveted prize in Hong Kong despite the introduction of several rich international races in recent decades. Size, who has won it three times, also saddles Tuchel, who will have the services of Ryan Moore for the first time, and from the inside stall, he should enjoy the run of the race.

Sweet Encounter is the other Size contender, though his credentials lag some way behind his stablemates. Super Sunny Sing lacks obvious stamina in his pedigree, yet he has won his last four on the trot including the 1m1f Classic Cup, in which he ran strongly through the line.

It could be a big day for the stallion Starspangledbanner as another of his sons, California Spangle, is ideally placed to recapture winning form under Purton in the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (8.00) over 7f.

He has not run since finishing a gallant third to Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior in an epic running of the 1m Stewards’ Cup in January and is going to be perfectly suited by the drop back in trip. James McDonald flies in from Sydney to partner main danger Lucky Sweynesse.

Purton also has a great chance aboard in the finale (9.55) and so too does Moore in the Class 3 1m2f handicap (7.30) on bold front-running , who will have conditions to suit.

Sha Tin Placepot

7.00

5 Packing Treadmill

10 Victor The Winner

7.30

2 Enjoying

9 Snaffles

8.00

1 California Spangle

3 Lucky Sweynesse

8.40

2 Beauty Eternal

6 Tuchel

9.20

5 Magniac

9 Eternal Bloom

9.55

6 Mighty Stride

14 Unpresuming

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.45am.

