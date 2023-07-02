Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Monday picks at Sha Tin

Unpresuming

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Simple Hedge

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Howdeepisyourlove

3.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

John Size is set to continue his steady march to a record 12th trainers’ championship when he saddles a string of major chances, headed by Howdeepisyourlove in the Class 2 7f handicap (3.50), on the eight-race card at Sha Tin.

Size is renowned for his skill in developing raw talent, and Howdeepisyourlove is a prime example. The three-year-old made his debut in November, and in seven and a half months, he has progressed 44lb in the ratings, placing him on the cusp of the top grade.

Howdeepisyourlove, a son of crack Australian sire Deep Field, is 4-11 and has proven ultra-consistent, also finishing in the minor placings five times. His potential is obvious, but this is a stern test as he has been drawn wide (stall 13) and carries 9st 9lb top weight.

This is also his first start beyond 6f and only his second outing at Sha Tin. On the positive side, however, Hugh Bowman rides him for the first time, and there could be no better partner as the draw dictates the gelding is dropped out and allowed to come home late.

Flaming Rabbit was runner-up in the German 2,000 Guineas and won a Group 3 over a mile at Goodwood for Peter Schiergen, so his ability is undisputed. Also, the four-year-old has been placed in three of his four runs since arriving in Hong Kong and will win one soon. He is a danger, along with Flying Ace.

Size, poised to pass George Moore, who won 11 trainers’ titles in the 1970s and 1980s, can also win with the useful Unpresuming in the Class 4 7f handicap (1.45).

Four-year-old Unpresuming, a son of Bated Breath, has relished the drop back to Class 4 company after finding it a challenge in four runs one grade higher. Drawn well in stall five, he should be on the pace throughout for Zac Purton, whose double on Saturday left him only seven wins short of Joao Moreira’s record 170 in a season with five meetings left.

Size can add further to his seasonal tally of 72 wins by saddling the talented Simple Hedge to take the Class 4 7f handicap (2.15), also under Purton.

The gelding’s slow start proved costly on his last start but he ran on well from the rear to take second behind Yellowfin last month. He should go in this time, with the Caspar Fownes-trained June Planet his main danger.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

1.15

4 Lady’s Choice

7 Speedy Fortune

1.45

1 Unpresuming

2 All Is Good

2.15

3 Simple Hedge

6 June Planet

2.45

4 Excellent Fighter

11 A Americ Te Specso

3.15

3 Helene Feeling

5 Beauty Missile

3.50

1 Howdeepisyourlove

6 Flaming Rabbit

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Monday is at 12.15pm.

Sha Tin Monday card

