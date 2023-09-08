Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy goes in hunt of the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Light Infantry is the one to beat in Haydock's opener (1.50), but he might not even go if the ground is considered too fast as he's never been allowed to run on good to firm ground.

I'll take him on in the Placepot even if he does, with main selection Sir Busker joined by the improving Jersey Stakes runner-up Zoology .

Denmark and Naqeeb look the standout pair in the second (2.25), although that is very much how the market sees it. I'll be banking on the Irish raider as he ran into an improved version off Middle Earth (beat Naqeeb earlier) when second to him in the Melrose at York, with the field well strung out behind.

I really can't see past Aztec Empire and Caius Chorister in the Old Borough Cup (3.00) and certainly won't be having a good day if they are both out of the frame, while Shaquille is the obvious standout in a surprisingly big field for the Sprint Cup (3.35).

He is drawn on the far side, though, and there was a big bias towards the stands' side once this season after watering, so Wokingham winner Saint Lawrence , who went very close in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time, is added as back up.

The in-form and still well treated Alligator Alley and the still unexposed Harry Brown are my two for the 5f sprint (4.10), and that just leaves a trappy Listed race to close.

Macduff is quite short after his Newmarket debut win last month, but the form is hardly special when you consider the second, fourth and fifth were turned over at odds of 4-11, 5-6 and 11-10 on their next outings.

My two would be Remaadd , who outclassed his rivals at Goodwood last time and ought to be fine on better ground, and Hot Fuss , who may have done too much too soon in the Acomb but ran on again close home, suggesting he can improve for the extra furlong.

Paul Kealy

Haydock Placepot perm

1.50

7 Sir Busker

8 Zoology

2.25

1 Denmark

3.00

4 Caius Chorister

8 Aztec Empire

3.35

7 Saint Lawrence

11 Shaquille

4.10

2 Alligator Alley

8 Harry Brown

4.45

2 Hot Fuss

5 Remaadd

2x1x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

World Pool tip: trust Nashwa and Luxembourg to secure a big dividend in Irish Champion Stakes

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20) is the big race on World Pool day at Leopardstown and it looks like a good opportunity to land a big dividend on the Tote Swinger.

I'm keen to oppose those at the head of the market as I'm not convinced that King Of Steel is top class and Auguste Rodin is inconsistent. Nashwa and Luxembourg appeal against them.

Nashwa has run to a high level on two of her last three starts and her second in the Juddmonte International is the best form on RPRs, while Luxembourg will have been trained to repeat last year's victory.

Graeme Rodway

World Pool Swinger

2 Luxembourg

5 Nashwa

